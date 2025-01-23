BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

2025 is here, and so is the lineup for this year’s music tours! And trust me, you will want to mark your calendars because 2025 looks like a massive year for live concerts. Some of the biggest names in the industry, like Shania Twain, Sabrina Carpenter, and more, are hitting the road. Make you stay tuned to see if your favorite artist made the list!

Music Tours: Connecting Artists and Fans

Why do people love tours? Because they allow artists to connect with their fans. It’s an intimate exchange—fans experience their favorite songs live, and artists feel the energy of a crowd singing back every lyric. Artists debut new music, showcase creative concepts, and, for many, cement their legacies as live performers—because we all know everyone can’t sing live! While for some artists, these tours mark comebacks, while for others, they’re an opportunity to reach new heights.

Here are five of the most anticipated music tours of 2025 that fans are counting down to!

1. Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to have an amazing 2025. First, the “Kill Bill” singer is riding high off of the success of “One of Them Days” starring alongside Keke Palmer. Lamar just dropped his latest album, “GNX,” at the end of 2024 and will take the stage later this year for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Now, the two are taking their show on the road with the “Grand National Tour” set to run from April to June, a collaboration fans have dreamed of.

2. Katy Perry – The Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry is back after a four-year hiatus; fans couldn’t be happier. Her new album, “143,“ released in September 2024, has already sparked excitement. “The Lifetimes Tour“ begins in Australia this June and will expand globally. Currently, dates for some regions haven’t been revealed, but the anticipation is high for Perry’s colorful performances and iconic hits.

3. Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia: The World Tour

Tyler, the Creator’s “Chromakopia: The World Tour“ kicks off in February and runs until September. Supporting his eighth studio album, “Chromakopia,“ the tour spans North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans can expect Tyler’s signature artistic flair and dynamic stage presence. Special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas will join select dates, adding more energy to the already electrifying lineup.

4. Mary J. Blige – For My Fans Tour

Mary J. Blige is making 2025 her year. Her “For My Fans Tour“ starts in January and covers North America and Europe through July. She’ll perform songs from her 15th studio album, “Gratitude,“ released in November 2024. With Ne-Yo and Mario opening on her North American dates, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is giving fans a show celebrating her legacy and continued reign in R&B.

5. Charli XCX – Brat Era Tour

Singer Charli XCX wants fans to know that the Brat era isn’t over. She launches her tour in Australasia in spring, bringing her high-energy performances to new fans. In April, she takes the stage in North America, hitting major cities like Brooklyn, Rosemont, Minneapolis, and Austin. Following her appearances at Coachella, her arena shows only have five dates: April 22 to May 4. So, you don’t want to miss out.

The most anticipated music tours of 2025 are more than just concerts; they’re cultural moments. These artists bring their best to the stage, and tickets are selling fast. Whether you’re singing along with Katy Perry, vibing to Tyler, the Creator, or feeling the soulful energy of Mary J. Blige, these tours belong on your bucket list. Don’t wait too long to secure your spot—2025’s biggest live events are just around the corner.

What music tour are you looking forward to this year? Comment below!