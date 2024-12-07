Kendrick Lamar & SZA Add New Dates To Grand National Tour Including Extra Toronto Show

BY: Walker Published 32 mins ago

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have added additional stops to their recently-announced Grand National Tour.

The stadium trek, announced earlier this week, added another showing in Los Angeles as well as Toronto. Now, the duo will perform three concerts in the Compton rapper’s hometown and two on the turf of his biggest rap rival Drake.

Earlier this year as the feud between two of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars erupted, other musicians affiliated with Kendrick Lamar had complications with their Toronto shows. ScHoolboy Q’s stop in the Canadian city on his Blue Lips tour was canceled and the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper hinted at Drake’s involvement.

“THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO,” he exclaimed. with a laughing emoji. “CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING.” He continued to detail, “TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium,” adding, “If we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry.”

Toronto and Los Angeles are only two anticipated stops on the 2025 tour with Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Stadiums in Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and more are all preparing for the superstars to arrive. The tour comes after Kendrick Lamar dropped the surprise GNX album, soaring to the top of the charts.

In its first week, the 12-track project moved 319,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. with 379.72 million on-demand official streams. GNX holds the third-biggest streaming week for an album this year, following the record-breaking numbers of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which posted 891.37 million and 428.54 million streams in its first and second weeks, respectively.

SZA has also shared plans to release a “whole new project” before the year ends, according to NYLON.

via: Vibe

Take a look at the Grand National tour dates below.

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 24 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

June 13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium