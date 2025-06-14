Home > NEWS

American Idol Winner Jamal Roberts Responds to Fan Speculation About Carrie Underwood Support [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 4 minutes ago

“Carrie is a country singer and she likes country music,” Roberts remarked when asked about the “strong narrative online” suggesting Underwood wasn’t as “supportive” of him in comparison to the other judges.

Fresh off his American Idol win, Jamal Roberts is clearing the air about fan speculation surrounding his dynamic with judge Carrie Underwood.

The 27-year-old former gym teacher hit the red carpet at BET’s 45th Anniversary dinner, when he was asked by journalist Nate Vinson about the fan chatter online.

“There’s a very strong narrative online,” Vinson noted, referencing Underwood’s first season as a judge. “People that watch the show felt like she really wasn’t supportive of you like other judges or other people were of you.”

“Carrie is a country singer and she likes country music,” Roberts said in response. “I mean, I don’t think she likes every genre for real. She had her picks, and she had her (choice) of who she really liked, and she stuck with it.”

He continued, “We applaud her for sticking to her roots and sticking to who she liked … but I feel like the better person won.”

Roberts beat out two country singers — John Foster and Breanna Nix — in the finale.

During Roberts’ original audition, Underwood gave him some tough love, telling the hopeful he needed to “loosen up” and find some “swagger.”

But despite any perceived tension between the pair, she took to Instagram to congratulate him after his May 18 win.

“Congratulations to the newest winner of @americanidol!!! I’m so proud of @officialjamalroberts and all he has accomplished this season and I can’t wait to see what mountains he climbs next! He’s going to do great things!” she wrote.

Underwood, who won Season 4 of Idol, admitted in an interview with USA TODAY that the finale brought back emotional memories.

“My heart was pounding when Ryan was looking at the card and doing the pause thing,” she said. “There are a lot of moments that take me back to my time on the show.”

TooFab has reached out to Underwood for comment.

Watch his response here.

via: TooFab

