Singer Khalid performed during WorldPride DC 2025 for his first-ever Pride performance — and he left the crowd in tears of joy. The Grammy-nominated R&B star headlined the Free Street Festival & Closing Concert, months after he publicly confirmed his gay identity.

Khalid has been in the game for almost a decade, releasing his first single “Location” in 2016. The song climbed into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 20 and went diamond in the U.S. One year later, he dropped his first album, “American Teen,” and the charts ate it up. The project hit quadruple platinum status and scored a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Along the way, he’s racked up major industry love, earning five Grammy nominations in one night and snatching wins at the MTV VMAs and AMA Awards. Now, Khalid has let fans into his personal life, and he’s seemingly happier than ever. The singer has come out, hit the WorldPride stage for the first time, and his fans can’t get enough of his newfound happiness.

Khalid got emotional during his first Pride show.

Khalid clearly felt the love during his first Pride show. Midway through “Talk,” Khalid paused, swept by the moment, and confessed, “These are happy tears. This is my first time performing at Pride. This is my first time at Pride. That s**t got me choked up, oh my god.”

“Before I continue, I want to thank you guys so much for accepting me and supporting me,” he added. “It means the world to me. It makes me so happy. I feel like I’m home here on the stage, and that’s really big. And I didn’t know I was going to cry.” He went on to promise this wouldn’t be a one-off moment, hinting at more Pride stages in his future.

He took a heartfelt beat to thank fans for embracing him fully, saying, “I feel like I’m home here on this stage.” Social media blew up with clips of Khalid’s teary-eyed moment, with fans sharing thoughtful messages. “We love you,” one person wrote. While another added, “You deserve these flowers [Khalid].”

Khalid was outed after ending a messy relationship.

Khalid found himself in the spotlight for more than just his music when an ex-partner publicly outed him in November 2024. It all started when Hugo D’Almonte, a fellow singer and Khalid’s former flame, shared a selfie with Khalid on the social media platform X. In a series of since-deleted tweets, D’Almonte went on to accuse Khalid of slander.

“B**ch a*s lied and said that I broke into his house cause I didn’t want him,” D’Almonte wrote, via Sportskeeda. “Like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb a*s.”

Kahlid wasted no time reclaiming his narrative. He first dropped a rainbow emoji and a simple “There y’all go. Next topic please lol,” before replying to a fan: “I am! And that’s okay.” He capped it all off with a final message, “I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao). I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it ain’t nobody’s business!”

