French activist Pierre-Alain Cottineau, once hailed as a champion for LGBTQIA+ rights and social justice, was arrested and hit with shocking child abuse charges. Authorities arrested the 32-year-old at Nantes–Atlantique Airport as soon as he stepped off a flight from Tunisia. He was charged with child rape, torture, and leading a pedophile ring.

Cottineau wasn’t just any name — he ran as a candidate for the far-left La France Insoumise party in 2021 and worked with domestic violence survivors. He even fostered small children. But behind that polished image, investigators say he was living a double life.

Here is a look at the charges Cottineau is facing and how the police were able to put an end to his alleged crimes.

Pierre-Alain Cottineau is accused of running a pedophile ring.

Authorities have charged Cottineau with “rape with acts of torture or barbarism,” “sexual assault on a minor under 15 by a person in authority,” and the possession and distribution of child pornography. According to Le Parisien, French investigators linked him to the sexual assault and torture of a four-year-old girl under his care. Dutch authorities first flagged encrypted videos showing graphic abuse, prompting the French Minors Office to alert Nantes prosecutors.

Prosecutors have also opened inquiries into human trafficking and the operation of an organized pedophile network. They made this move after discovering that Cottineau allegedly shared videos through encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram. Under French law, “rape with acts of torture or barbarism” carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Additional charges could further extend his sentence.

Investigators say Cottineau admitted to the assaults during police questioning, according to the European Conservative. They uncovered evidence that at least five other suspects participated in abuse sessions orchestrated by Cottineau, who allegedly hosted “horror meetings” in his home and rented spaces, sometimes drugging victims before subjecting them to torture. One suspect group included individuals from Cholet, Seine-Saint-Denis, and a Belgian national, all arrested in February.

Cottineau was once a rising star in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Before his fall from grace, Cottineau built a solid reputation as a community organizer. Born around 1992 in Oudon, he trained as a nurse’s aide and later earned accreditation as a family assistant. He spent over a decade working with vulnerable populations. According to Reduxx, Cottineau co-founded Esprit Arc-en-Ciel in 2017 and served as its president. He organized the first Pride march in Ancenis-Saint-Géréon in 2022 and led workshops on anti-homophobia. In December 2023, the departmental center approved him to foster children between the ages of zero and six, giving him unsupervised access to minors.

Within hours of his detention, LFI announced Cottineau’s immediate expulsion from the movement. “We are deeply saddened and shocked,” said Andy Kerbrat, an LFI representative, shared via RMX. “We support the victims and are all the more affected as child protection is a priority of our movement.”

Local social services officials, already grappling with criticism over oversight failures, pledged to review all foster care approval processes. “We must ensure that such breaches of trust can never happen again,” stated a Loire-Atlantique child protection representative.

