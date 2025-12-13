Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Wanted to Send Roger Waters Tiffany Box Full of Feces After Ozzy Criticism [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 10 hours ago

The mourning wife slammed the Pink Floyd bassist over his remarks about her late husband, calling him “crazy” and a “has-been,” before admitting that she decided it was a “waste to send s–t to him.” Advertisement Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the unique revenge gift she planned on sending to Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters after he made insensitive comments about her late husband Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

On Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 73-year-old reality star admitted that she considered sending Waters a Tiffany box full of feces as a response to his negative remarks about Ozzy — a gift she has infamously sent to critics in the past. Advertisement

“I was going to send him one of my Tiffany boxes,” she told Piers Morgan. “But I will save it.”

After Morgan suggested Sharon, 73, share the story behind the special gift she puts inside the famous Tiffany & Co. blue boxes, she said the unusual tradition began after a music critic wrote a bad review about one of Ozzy’s shows — despite allegedly never watching it. Advertisement

According to Sharon, it was the “worst review ever,” claiming the journalist even incorrectly described the rocker’s hair as blond.

“I just sent him a Tiffany box, which everyone loves. And it was filled with [son] Jack’s poo from his diaper,” she recalled, to which Morgan burst into laughter. Advertisement

Sharon said she then began to send the present to “other people” she “disliked” over the years, before sharing why she ultimately decided against sending one to Waters.

“That is a waste to send s–t to him. It’s a waste ’cause he’s really insignificant,” she explained. “But I just thought, with anybody that passes that has a family, you don’t do that.” Advertisement

Despite choosing not to send the revenge present, Sharon didn’t hold back on sharing her strong dislike for Waters, 82.

“Not legendary, not liked, a has-been today,” she told Morgan. “He was great, but his greatness didn’t last. He couldn’t do any great music on his own. He’s a has-been. Advertisement

“He’s crazy, though. He’s definitely, definitely, not wired right,” she added. “Five wives later, and, you know, hates everybody that’s successful.”

Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July at the age of 76 following a heart attack, capping off years of health battles, including his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. Advertisement

In the wake of the rocker’s death, Waters made a shady comment about Ozzy, telling The Independent Ink, “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his … whatever that state that he was in his whole life … Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense. The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a f–k.”

Sharon and Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, subsequently blasted Waters on social media in September. Advertisement

“Hey @rogerwaters, f–k you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls–t in the press. My father always thought you were a c—t — thanks for proving him right. ?”

Meanwhile, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne later went off on the Pink Floyd member again last month during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast. Sharon slammed Waters as “one of the most twisted, sick individuals I’ve come across in years,” while Kelly referred to him as “a f–king c–t.” Advertisement

“He isn’t, because c–ts are good. He has no charisma, okay? He looks like Frankenstein,” Sharon chimed in. “The guy is sick in the head … Nobody likes him. This is not just us. Nobody likes this man unless you’re a fascist. He’s one of those.” via: TooFab