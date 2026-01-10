Content Creator Couple Kristy and Desmond Scott Are Getting Divorced, He Allegedly Cheated

Popular social media couple Kristy and Desmond Scott are heading for divorce.

via TMZ:

TMZ obtained the court docs out of Harris County, Texas, in which Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason she sought the split … saying it completely wiped out any reasonable chance of reconciliation.

The paperwork says the couple will soon stop living together as husband and wife.

Advertisement

They met at 14 and then tied the knot years later in 2014, and share sons Vance and Westin.

The split will likely blindside fans, since the two built their brand on joint content — packed with family chaos, design and renovation projects, and prank vids — though she last posted him on TikTok back in early December.

Advertisement

They also co-own Meant To Be Films, a production company centered on wedding videography and storytelling — and as of now, it’s unclear what happens to the business post-breakup.