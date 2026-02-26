Pink Shuts Down Rumors She’s Splitting From Husband Carey Hart and Urges Fans to Focus on Epstein Files and ‘Misogyny in Sports’ [Video]

Pink sarcastically asked if the Internet wanted to tell her kids about the rumored split.

On Thursday, February 26, the Who Knew singer , 46, took to social media and sarcastically quipped that she was so grateful that she was able to learn about their supposed split online.

Pink had a fiery response after rumors swirled that she was getting divorced from her longtime husband, Carey Hart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pink Responds to Divorce Rumors

“So, I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know,” Pink – who was born Alecia Beth Moore – said in a video posted to her Instagram. “I was wondering, would you also like to tell my children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.”

“Or, do you want to talk about some real news?” she asked. “Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you wanna talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports, or how classy the women’s hockey team is, or how eight of the 12 medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women?”

The award-winning artist also suggested others could talk about her career accomplishments, such as how she was nominated for a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the first year that she was eligible, rather than making the focus of conversation her “supposed demise.”

Concluding her video, she confirmed once and for all that the rumors of her split were “fake news” and “not true.”

When Did Pink and Carey Hart Get Together?

Pink and Hart sparked their long-term romance in 2001 after meeting at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia. Four years later, they announced their engagement, and the pair tied the knot in early 2006.

They’ve since welcomed two kids – Willow Sage, 14, and Jameson Moon, 9.

Over the years, Pink and Hart have weathered their fair share of ups and downs. In 2008, they separated. However, they later decided to give their relationship another go and decided against getting a divorce.

On January 7, the happy couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary together.

Pink On the Challenges of Marriage

Back in 2021, Pink reflected on the hardships of making long-term relationships work, noting they are “not easy.”

“It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don’t have to fix the problems that keep recurring,” she told People at the time. “You have to end up fixing yourself; you can’t fix the other person. So it can be challenging, and there’s good days, and there’s bad days.”

Pink added, “I think it’s an impossible expectation for you to think that you’re going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction.

“So it takes work to redefine what’s important. I don’t want to break up my family. That’s been my main goal since I had a broken family. Sometimes, you have to let it go. You can’t die on every mountain.”

