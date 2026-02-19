Fox News Host Sparks Backlash After Suggesting Trans People Shouldn’t Own Guns Following Fatal Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooting

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 minutes ago

Lawrence Jones’ comments reportedly come after the shocking shooting, which left two people dead.

Fox News personality Lawrence Jones has sparked backlash after suggesting people who believe they are a different gender should not be allowed to own guns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jones claimed “something that has been diagnosed as gender dysphoria is a problem,” following the deadly shooting at a high school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

‘You Should Not Have a Gun’

The suspect, identified by police as Robert Dorgan, was also believed to have used the name Roberta Esposito. During a heated exchange on The Five, Jones called out Democrats, claiming the party had ignored putting potential regulations on transgender people’s ownership of firearms.

Jones went off, “It is so interesting to me for a movement that is always quick to talk about gun restrictions that they have not been able to address this issue with more clarity.”

The contributor attempted to explain himself, distinguishing people who want to identify as another gender from those who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

He said, “If you are someone that just wants to wear a dress, no problem… If you are someone that just wants to identify as another sex, but you know deep down that you’re not, but you just want to be called ‘he’ or ‘she’ that’s one thing.”

However, Jones clarified if someone “from a psychological standpoint, thinks that you are another sex, you should not have a gun,” and claimed not wanting “to be offensive,” has led others to ignore the issue.

He continued: I’m from Texas. We have constitutional carry. Everybody has a gun there. But… I’m not talking about people that say they want to be transgender, dress a certain way, identify as a certain way, but if you mentally think you’re someone that you are not, that has to be addressed…”

Jones’ comments were met with mixed reactions, as one person agreed, “I think they should have a mental evaluation first to be fair,” and another added, “He’s right. Mentally ill individuals should be prevented from owning guns.”

However, one person went off, “What about the non-trans mass shooters who are mostly white?”

Deadly Shooting at Hockey Game

The discourse comes after a tragic shooting at a high school hockey game on Monday, February 16, which occurred while the game was being live-streamed.

Dorgan shot and killed his 52-year-old ex-wife, Rhonda, and 23-year-old son Aidan during the rampage, and injured three other family members before turning the gun on himself. According to local police, the incident seemed to have been the result of a domestic dispute between Dorgan and his family.

In 2020, Dorgan revealed he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery. Rhonda filed for divorce around the same time, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“They were all at the event for a juvenile son who was playing hockey,” Pawtucket police chief Tina Goncalves said. “It was their senior night. There was no expectations or any indication that there was going to be any type of violence yesterday at the arena.”

Trump Considered Banning Trans People From Owning Guns

Just one day before the shooting, Dorgan had blasted Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo after the conservative actor called out trans Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride.

“Tim McBride is a man. Community note this if I’m wrong,” Sorbo whined at the time, to which Dorgan responded, “keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK.”

In 2025, Trump‘s Justice Department attempted to ban trans people from owning guns, after a 23-year-old transgender woman named Robin Westman killed two children and injured 18 more at a Minneapolis Catholic church.

However, they were met with pushback, especially from the National Rifle Association, who raged, “the Second Amendment isn’t up for debate” in a statement.

via: RadarOnline.com