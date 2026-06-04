New Poll Shows Fewer Americans Support LGBTQIA+ Equality

BY: Nick Fulton Published 1 hour ago

Credit: Pexels/Oriel Frankie Ashcroft

A new poll from Gallup reveals fewer Americans support queer relationships, queer marriages, and trans people than in recent years. The new data walks in tandem with a growing list of political attacks aimed at LGBTQIA+ people.

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Credit: Gallup

The Data Behind Discrimination

According to the data, 65% of the U.S. now believes that same-sex marriages are valid, down from 71% in 2023. 62% of the U.S. now believes that gay/lesbian relationships are morally acceptable, down from 71% in 2022. 38% of the U.S. now believes that hanging one’s gender is morally acceptable, down from 46% in 2021.

Credit: Gallup

The most considerable drop in support was among Republican voters. Now, only 35% of Republicans believe that gay/lesbian relationships are morally acceptable, and just 5% belive that changing one’s gender is morally acceptable. For those same questions, Democrats are at 81% and 60%, respectively.

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In another recent poll from Gallup, 9% of Americans identified as something other than straight/heterosexual. A small 0.3% decrease from the previous year.

The Real Risks

This new data points to a sobering reality. America is a less accepting, less affirming, and less safe place for LGBTQIA+ people. There are well over 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills moving in statehouses across the country. Trans people are having thier ID’s revoked by state governments. States are forcing out anyone in leadership who supports LGBTQIA+ initiatives. Queer people are both systemically and directly under attack.

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In March, The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Human Security released a third Red Flag Alert for the U.S. related to the Trump Administration’s anti-trans initiatives. As part of the Alert, The Institute mentioned the erasure of Trans people in public spaces, attacks on healthcare equality, and a disinformation campaign organized by political forces that is aiming to vilify and marginalize trans people even further.

In recent years, countries including Canada, Germany, France, Denmark, Finland, Australia, and the Netherlands have issued warnings for queer travelers considering taking a trip to the U.S.

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The new study sends a clear message: the U.S. is becoming an increasingly dangerous place for LGBTQIA+ people. There are fewer places that queer people can get the care they need, the support they need, and the protections they need. If polls continue to indicate a decline in support, politicians will continue to be empowered to act with violence toward queer communities.