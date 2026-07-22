MISTR Launches a New Era of ED Treatment, MISTR Magic

BY: STAFF Published 7 minutes ago

Credit: MISTR

Mistr, the largest provider of free online PrEP serving over 800,000 patients, has expanded its services to provide deeper sexual wellness resources. Today, the company launches an erectile dysfunction (ED) medication called “MISTR Magic.”

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“MISTR Magic” combines sildenafil and tadalafil into a single fast-acting dissolvable lozenge. The two prescription medications are designed to work together to deliver lasting results, both for immediate pleasure and for long-term sexual flexibility. The new medication is available online; users can handle everything from consultations with a licensed physician to discreet delivery without leaving their home. The medication also comes at a cost averaging nearly 50% less than other leading online providers, according to MISTR.

“Sexual health and sexual confidence go hand in hand. You want to know you’ve taken the right steps to protect yourself, and you want to be ready when opportunity knocks,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR, in a press release shared with lovebscott.com. “MISTR Magic and our other options aren’t a fix; they’re an upgrade.”

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Anywhere between 30 and 50 million people in the U.S. experience ED symptoms. MISTR’s expansion into ED treatment will bring the company’s reputation for simple, fast, and accessible care to millions of people who need it.

MISTR now provides care in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico with free online PrEP, DoxyPEP, STI testing, long-term HIV care, and sexual wellness solutions delivered directly to patients’ doors. The company works directly with insurance and patient assistance programs to make sure people who need care can get it no matter what.

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“We believe sexual healthcare should be stigma-free, sex-positive, and easy to access. Whether it’s PrEP, HIV care, or a little extra confidence, MISTR lets you access it all discreetly online. If you can find a hookup on your phone, you should be able to find sexual healthcare there too,” continued Schukraft.

About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, MISTR cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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