Home > NEWS

Search for Missing Black Teenager Nolan Wells Called Off, Body Found

BY:

Published 2 days ago

A photo from July 4.
Credit: Facebook/Christine Wonsley

UPDATE: The family of Nolan Wells has officially identified the body as belonging to the missing teenager.

Advertisement

On July 6, the search for Nolan Wells, a missing 18-year-old, was called off after local authorities discovered a body on Horn Island, Mississippi. 

While the body has not yet been identified, Wells was last seen on the northwest tip of Horn Island around 4:30 p.m. on July 4. Horn Island is located about 10 miles off the coast of Mississippi and is only accessible via private boat. 

Advertisement

Wells traveled to the island by boat on July 4th with friends for the holiday. His friends returned to the mainland without him. Wells has been described as a Black male, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. He is a rising sophomore, a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College, and a loved member of his community. 

Nolan Wells
Credit: Facebook/Christine Wonsley

Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, has been posting on Facebook, searching for information and providing updates. 

Advertisement

“His father, Elmore Wonsley and I are not ok. We have so many questions. Our hearts are breaking, we keep waiting for Nolan to walk through that door with his beautiful smile and a joke of course. We just pray our son is alive & safe,” wrote Wonsley in a post. 

After the body was located, Wonsley posted again, sharing her grief. 

Advertisement

“I want to thank our family, friends, community,United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days. His father, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. I’m heartbroken for my sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you please give me and my family time to grieve,” wrote Wonsley. 

This is a developing story, as we await more information about the identification of the found body. 

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063 or the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources at (844) 937-6636.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Troye Sivan, Tamar Braxton, Lukas Gage.
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Who’s Getting Protected? Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were on PrEP

By: Nick Fulton
Zafar Padamsee Mawani and Guillermo Jaffet Hidalgo Ortiz
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Gay Couple Discovered Dead in Mass Grave Near Mexico City 

By: Nick Fulton
People holding a pride flag.
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

The Companies that Actually Showed Up for Pride this Year

By: Nick Fulton
Pill bottles on the map.
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Trump’s Public Health Cuts Have Led to a Dangerous Drop in Global HIV Prevention

By: Nick Fulton
PrEP and the United States.
HEALTH/WELLNESS

The States Who Are Protecting PrEP Against All Odds

By: Nick Fulton
Pride month sign.
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Red States are Rebranding Pride Month as “Marriage and Family Month”

By: Nick Fulton
Pills.
HEALTH/WELLNESS

How The PrEP Access and Coverage Act Could Change HIV Prevention

By: Nick Fulton
A sign that says: "Trans Folk Are Not A Threat, Transphobia Is."
NEWS

New Poll Shows Fewer Americans Support LGBTQIA+ Equality

By: Nick Fulton
O'Shae Sibley.
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Man Who Killed O’Shae Sibley Now Claims Self-Defense, Attempting to Drop Hate Crime Charges

By: Nick Fulton
Pharmacist.
NEWS

New Study Finds that Pharmacies Are Not Offering PrEP, Telehealth Fills the Gaps

By: Nick Fulton