Search for Missing Black Teenager Nolan Wells Called Off, Body Found

BY: Nick Fulton Published 2 days ago

Credit: Facebook/Christine Wonsley

UPDATE: The family of Nolan Wells has officially identified the body as belonging to the missing teenager.

Advertisement

On July 6, the search for Nolan Wells, a missing 18-year-old, was called off after local authorities discovered a body on Horn Island, Mississippi.

While the body has not yet been identified, Wells was last seen on the northwest tip of Horn Island around 4:30 p.m. on July 4. Horn Island is located about 10 miles off the coast of Mississippi and is only accessible via private boat.

Advertisement

Wells traveled to the island by boat on July 4th with friends for the holiday. His friends returned to the mainland without him. Wells has been described as a Black male, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. He is a rising sophomore, a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College, and a loved member of his community.

Credit: Facebook/Christine Wonsley

Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, has been posting on Facebook, searching for information and providing updates.

Advertisement

“His father, Elmore Wonsley and I are not ok. We have so many questions. Our hearts are breaking, we keep waiting for Nolan to walk through that door with his beautiful smile and a joke of course. We just pray our son is alive & safe,” wrote Wonsley in a post.

After the body was located, Wonsley posted again, sharing her grief.

Advertisement

“I want to thank our family, friends, community,United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days. His father, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. I’m heartbroken for my sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you please give me and my family time to grieve,” wrote Wonsley.

This is a developing story, as we await more information about the identification of the found body.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063 or the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources at (844) 937-6636.