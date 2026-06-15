The States Who Are Protecting PrEP Against All Odds

BY: Nick Fulton Published 1 day ago

Credit: LOVEBSCOTT

Over the past several years, the Trump administration has cut critical funding for HIV research and has sought to limit access to life-saving sexual health medication. As the White House looks to defund prevention efforts, local governments are taking the lead to protect and expand access to PrEP and other medications.

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New York

In 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that requires insurance companies to cover PrEP to help prevent HIV infection across the state. New York State continues to have the highest PrEP coverage in the nation, and has more people receiving it than almost any other jurisdiction.

Rhode Island

In 2024, the Rhode Island legislature passed a law that expanded how accessible PrEP is across the state. This new law prohibits health insurance companies from requiring patients to make co-pays or meet a deductible in order to receive PrEP or any HIV prevention drug.

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Maine

In 2021, Governor Janet Mills signed “An Act to Improve Access to HIV Prevention Medications,” which expanded access to PrEP. The new law authorizes pharmacists to dispense PrEP without a prescription on a short-term basis. The law also reduces barriers to accessing PrEP by requiring carriers to cover at least one HIV prevention drug without prior authorization or step therapy, and by codifying in Maine law the federal regulatory requirement that PrEP be provided by private insurers without copays.

Georgia

This year, Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 195, which authorizes local pharmacists to prescribe PrEP for the first time. The effort also includes a program called “Rx for Change,” a community-centered strategy that will train pharmacy teams and strengthen partnerships with community-based organizations to expand access to PrEP and other HIV prevention services.

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Washington DC

Earlier this year, Washington DC’s City Council passed the “PrEP DC Act of 2025.” The legislation maximizes access to HIV prevention drugs and ensures health insurance protections. It prohibits insurers from penalizing, restricting, or charging out-of-pocket costs to individuals utilizing PrEP medications.

Utah

In 2021, Utah passed HB0178, which altered state law to allow pharmacists to independently prescribe and dispense PrEP in addition to other sexual health medications.

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Whether you live in one of these states or not, you can still get covered by PrEP. Mistr is a telehealth platform that handles all of the details from testing to working with patient assistance programs. You can speak to a licensed physician and can get covered by PrEP without ever leaving your house.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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