Myth-busting PrEP, Answering All Your HIV Prevention Questions

BY: STAFF Published 1 day ago

Credit: lovebscott.com

There are plenty of unknowns when starting your HIV prevention journey. What to take, how to get care, what to believe, and everything in between. To help along the way, we put together a cheat sheet for some of the most ridiculous myths about PrEP and preventative care.

Advertisement

MYTH: PrEP is only meant for gay men.

PrEP is for EVERYONE. One in five new HIV diagnoses is among women. HIV does not pick and choose, so neither should you when it comes to prevention. Staying safe and protecting your health is not exclusive to a gender or sexuality.

MYTH: PrEP is expensive, and hard to get.

It has never been easier to get PrEP. MISTR, a telehealth platform, handles everything from consultations with a licensed physicians to at-home testing to medication delivered right to your door. MISTR works with patient assistance and insurance programs to make sure your PrEP doesn’t cost you a dollar.

Advertisement

MYTH: PrEP is going to interfere with my other medications.

PrEP is safe to take with almost all other medications. While you should consult your Doctor with specific questions, the medications that interact with PrEP are limited.

MYTH: I am not sexually active enough to need PrEP.

You can contract HIV after a single sexual experience. About 13% of people with HIV don’t know they have it. Getting tested and protected is crucial for everyone.

Advertisement

MYTH: I don’t have time to get on PrEP.

Platforms like MISTR make getting covered easier than getting groceries. Everything happens right from your home, and your PrEP lands at your door in discreet packaging exactly when you need it.

MYTH: You don’t need to use condoms if you are on PrEP.

PrEP ONLY prevents HIV. Other sexually transmitted diseases and infections are still possible while using PrEP. Taking care of your entire sexual health means exploring layers of protections, like condoms and DoxyPEP.

Advertisement

About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.