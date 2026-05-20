How-to Guide: Get PrEP to Your Doorstep

BY: Nick Fulton Published 8 minutes ago

Credit: Mistr

Getting protected has never been easier. Telehealth has eliminated the need for nervous doctor’s visits and scary wait times. Platforms like Mistr make it possible to get tested, have all your questions answered, and receive a prescription for medicine, all from the comfort of your own home. It starts with just a click.

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Credit: Mistr

PrEPing for PrEP

First, head to heymistr.com, where you will be prompted to create an account. Then answer a few simple health questions and customize your profile. This process is entirely confidential. Next, Mistr will send you your at-home testing kit. No needles, no doctor’s visit. Just some simple routine testing to get you set up to get your prescriptions.

Seeing a Doctor, Without the Stress

Next, Mistr will pair you with a licensed physician who will review your lab results and make the right decision about your prescription for you. You can ask your physician questions about the medication, any side effects you are experiencing, or any concerns you might have about your new health journey.

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Credit: Unsplash/mediamodifier

PrEP At Your Doorstep

Now you can have your PrEP delivered to your door! Mistr’s pharmacy network can have your medication delivered in discreet packaging and automatically refill each month. Mistr will work directly with your insurance company and patient assistance programs to ensure you have no out-of-pocket costs.

Care After Day One

After your preselection, Mistr will initiate a renewal process every three months. Routine testing and more opportunities times to chat with your licensed physician about your prevention journey. The team at Mistr will make sure that your medication is right for you, not just on day one but the entire time you are using the platform.

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About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.