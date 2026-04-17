Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

The Power of Local Queer Journalism, Newsrooms Rooted in the Communities they Cover

BY:

Published 22 hours ago

Person with camera.
Credit: Unsplash/shnipelson

Nearly 7,000 journalism jobs were eliminated in 2025. That same year, over 600 anti-LGBTQIA+ laws were introduced across the country. These two terrifying realities are why local queer news has never been more critical to communities under attack. 

Advertisement

LGBTQIA+ local news is crucial in ensuring that stories about queer liberation are not left untold. Journalism remains under significant strain, with layoffs and closures affecting thousands of reporters annually. The reporters who tell queer stories face even more obstacles, as the communities they cover remain under attack from lawmakers, hate groups, and organized campaigns. 

That is why LGBTQIA+ news based in the communities they cover is so necessary. Tell queer stories where the queer stories happen. These are the outlets leading that charge, creating roots of queer storytelling that shine light on progress and expose anti-LGBTQIA+ policies and people. 

Advertisement
Pride Source

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and founded in 1955, Pride Source covers regional stories across Michigan as well as national coverage of LGBTQIA+ issues. Their print paper, “Between The Lines,” is the largest and longest-running LGBTQIA+ publication in the state. 

The Buckeye Flame

Launched in 2020, The Buckeye Flame covers everything LGBTQIA+ in Ohio. The award-winning nonprofit outlet has quickly expanded to tell queer stories across Ohio, including a weekly podcast titled “This News Is So Gay,” featuring LGBTQIA+ journalists and media experts. 

Advertisement
The Washington Blade

Founded in 1969, the Washington Blade covers local queer news in the DC area as well as national coverage of politics, pop culture, and more. In 2013, the outlet became the first LGBTQIA+ outlet to be admitted to the White House press pool rotation. 

The Los Angeles Blade

Launched in 2017 as a partner to The Washington Blade, the Los Angeles paper has quickly become a cornerstone of community reporting. The outlet is Los Angeles’ only LGBTQIA+ bi-weekly paper and the City’s largest and most frequently distributed media, both in print and online.

Advertisement
Philadelphia Gay News

First published in 1976, the Philadelphia Gay News emerged out of a desire to be one of the few outlets covering the AIDS crisis intentionally and ethically. The outlet covers queer stories across southeastern Pennsylvania as well as national LGBTQIA+ stories. 

Windy City Times

Serving the Chicago area since 1985, the Windy City Times has covered local queer stories and national news and focused on community development as a key pillar of its work. They have organized events, including the Gay Games VII in 2006, the 2013 March on Springfield for Marriage Equality, the 2014 Homeless LGBT Youth Summit, and many more. 

Advertisement
Dallas Voice

Running since 1984, the Dallas Voice is the first paper to serve the Texas LGBTIA+ community. The outlet also produces “OUT North Texas,” a yearly visitors’ guide for queer people coming to North Texas. 

Queer Kentucky

Kentucky’s only LGBTQIA+ newsroom, Queer Kentucky, began operations in 2017 to fill the gaps of coverage for queer stories in the Bluegrass state. The non-profit newsroom works to “enhance queer culture and health” through their storytelling.

Advertisement
The Bay Area Reporter

Started in 1971, the Bay Area Reporter has been serving the San Francisco area queer communities with coverage of local politics, culture, community events, and so much more. Their political coverage began with the legendary Harvey Milk as their first political columnist. 

This list is not comprehensive, but if you are looking for queer stories by queer people, these are some of the places they call home. 

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Caitlyn Jenner.
CELEBRITY

Caitlyn Jenner Begs Trump for Help Around Transphobic Passport Policy

By: Nick Fulton
Dave Chappelle.
CELEBRITY

Dave Chappelle Says Republicans ‘Weaponized’ His Trans Jokes While Defending Transphobic Comedy

By: Nick Fulton
man in blue and white plaid dress shirt using macbook pro
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Why More Queer People Are Turning to Discreet Healthcare Options

By: Nick Fulton
Kanye West.
CELEBRITY

How Kanye Sunk One of London’s Biggest Music Festivals

By: Nick Fulton
a person holding up a heart.
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Systems of Care for HIV Prevention in Immigrant Communities

By: Nick Fulton
a person sitting on the couch
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Solo, But Not Lonely: Using Jack’d to Master the Art of Mindful Masturbation

By: STAFF
Tristan Thompson, Nick Cannon, Nicki Minaj, and Chili.
CELEBRITY

MAGA’s Claws on Culture: TLC’s Chilli, Nick Cannon, and Tristan Thompson Align Themselves with Trump

By: Nick Fulton
Students in a class
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

New Survey Indicates Two-thirds of Queer Students Feel Unsafe at School

By: Nick Fulton
Jack'd profiles.
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Beyond the Bro-Culture: A Gentle Introduction to Sex Positivity for Men

By: STAFF
A chef plating a dish.
CELEBRITY

Hot, Queer, and Cooking: LGBTQIA+ Culinary Talent You Should Know

By: Nick Fulton