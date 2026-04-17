The Power of Local Queer Journalism, Newsrooms Rooted in the Communities they Cover

BY: Nick Fulton Published 22 hours ago

Credit: Unsplash/shnipelson

Nearly 7,000 journalism jobs were eliminated in 2025. That same year, over 600 anti-LGBTQIA+ laws were introduced across the country. These two terrifying realities are why local queer news has never been more critical to communities under attack.

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LGBTQIA+ local news is crucial in ensuring that stories about queer liberation are not left untold. Journalism remains under significant strain, with layoffs and closures affecting thousands of reporters annually. The reporters who tell queer stories face even more obstacles, as the communities they cover remain under attack from lawmakers, hate groups, and organized campaigns.

That is why LGBTQIA+ news based in the communities they cover is so necessary. Tell queer stories where the queer stories happen. These are the outlets leading that charge, creating roots of queer storytelling that shine light on progress and expose anti-LGBTQIA+ policies and people.

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Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and founded in 1955, Pride Source covers regional stories across Michigan as well as national coverage of LGBTQIA+ issues. Their print paper, “Between The Lines,” is the largest and longest-running LGBTQIA+ publication in the state.

Launched in 2020, The Buckeye Flame covers everything LGBTQIA+ in Ohio. The award-winning nonprofit outlet has quickly expanded to tell queer stories across Ohio, including a weekly podcast titled “This News Is So Gay,” featuring LGBTQIA+ journalists and media experts.

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Founded in 1969, the Washington Blade covers local queer news in the DC area as well as national coverage of politics, pop culture, and more. In 2013, the outlet became the first LGBTQIA+ outlet to be admitted to the White House press pool rotation.

Launched in 2017 as a partner to The Washington Blade, the Los Angeles paper has quickly become a cornerstone of community reporting. The outlet is Los Angeles’ only LGBTQIA+ bi-weekly paper and the City’s largest and most frequently distributed media, both in print and online.

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First published in 1976, the Philadelphia Gay News emerged out of a desire to be one of the few outlets covering the AIDS crisis intentionally and ethically. The outlet covers queer stories across southeastern Pennsylvania as well as national LGBTQIA+ stories.

Serving the Chicago area since 1985, the Windy City Times has covered local queer stories and national news and focused on community development as a key pillar of its work. They have organized events, including the Gay Games VII in 2006, the 2013 March on Springfield for Marriage Equality, the 2014 Homeless LGBT Youth Summit, and many more.

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Running since 1984, the Dallas Voice is the first paper to serve the Texas LGBTIA+ community. The outlet also produces “OUT North Texas,” a yearly visitors’ guide for queer people coming to North Texas.

Kentucky’s only LGBTQIA+ newsroom, Queer Kentucky, began operations in 2017 to fill the gaps of coverage for queer stories in the Bluegrass state. The non-profit newsroom works to “enhance queer culture and health” through their storytelling.

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Started in 1971, the Bay Area Reporter has been serving the San Francisco area queer communities with coverage of local politics, culture, community events, and so much more. Their political coverage began with the legendary Harvey Milk as their first political columnist.

This list is not comprehensive, but if you are looking for queer stories by queer people, these are some of the places they call home.

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