Man Who Killed O’Shae Sibley Now Claims Self-Defense, Attempting to Drop Hate Crime Charges

BY: Nick Fulton Published 12 minutes ago

Credit: Instagram/kemar_jewel



O’Shae Sibley’s killer now claims that he acted out of fear in a new testimony, in an attempt to justify the murder of a young queer Black person.

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The Case Against Popov

In July of 2023, a 17-year-old named Dmitriy Popov stabbed Sibley to death outside a gas station in Brooklyn. Sibley was a queer dancer, ballroom performer, and artist enjoying time with several friends after a day at the beach when Popov approached with a group of men using “derogatory names,” “homophobic slurs,” and “anti-Black statements.” After demanding that Sibley stop voguing, Popov plunged a knife into his heart. The tragic killing was quickly identified as a hate crime, and Popov was charged with murder in the second degree as a hate crime and manslaughter.

On May 27th, in a courtroom in Brooklyn, Popov claimed he did not want to use the knife. He denied using slurs, contrary to several first-person witness accounts. He claimed he acted out of fear, not of hate.

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For the District Attorney to convict Popov of a hate crime, they will need to convince a jury that he used force against Sibley in part because of his race or sexual orientation.

On the stand, Popov claimed to be “outnumbered” and “frightened.” Saying that he has no other choice but to act in self-defense. Popov claimed that Sibley rushed at him and attacked him. Eye witness testimony did not support these claims.

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A Greater Picture of Harm

Sibley’s murder is a tragedy that shares its story with acts of hate-fueled violence across the country. It is no secret that Black LGBTQIA+ people experience discrimination, hate crimes, violence, and trauma at significantly higher rates.

In 2025, GLAAD tracked 1,042 anti-LGBTQ incidents across the country, indicating an increase from 2024. Including 128 acts of hateful vandalism, 76 violent assaults, 22 threats of mass violence, and 15 arson attempts.

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“O’Shae Sibley’s shocking murder follows a disturbing rise in violence and harassment against LGBTQ people across the U.S. This cannot continue. No one should have to fear for their safety just for being themselves. Politicians spewing lies and proposing policies filled with disinformation, and media repeating their false and dangerous rhetoric unchallenged, are creating an incredibly hostile environment that endangers all LGBTQ people and all queer people of color,” said Darian Aaron, GLAAD Director of Local News, in a statement after Sibley’s death.

Sibley was stabbed while dancing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. That night was also Beyoncé’s show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. After Sibley’s murder became public, Beyoncé dedicated her homepage to him.

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The trial is still underway. If convicted, Popov faces up to life in prison.