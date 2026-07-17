National HIV Prevention Day, Mistr’s Legacy of Prevention and Protection

BY: STAFF Published 3 hours ago

Credit: Mistr

In 2018, Tristan Schukraft began an ambitious feat to change the way that his community found care. In founding Mistr, Schukraft has built one of the most powerful facilitators of HIV prevention in the world. And on National HIV Prevention Day, we remember the impact that Mistr has had on culture, care, and community, while looking toward a future that is even safer for everyone.

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In December, a study out of Emory University found that Mistr provides PrEP for about 1 in 5 users in the United States. Through celebrity-endorsed campaigns, nightlife events, consistent messaging, and advocacy, Mistr has reached thousands and thousands of people who need care. And they continue to expand the way they reach communities every day.

In addition to providing PrEP, a daily HIV prevention medication, to over 350,000 users, Mistr has advanced positive sexual health trends in general. They also provide long-term HIV care, supporting people living with HIV with care, resources, and medication. Additionally, Mistr provides consultations, care, and prescriptions for erectile dysfunction medication.

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Mistr’s impact is also not just contained to a predominantly male audience. Sistr is Mistr’s partner company that focuses on sexual health and HIV prevention for women and gender-diverse people. Women account for about 1 in 5 new cases of HIV in the United States. Making sure that care is for everyone is critical in the fight to end the HIV epidemic.

HIV prevention surveillance data from 2024 shows that the annual number of new diagnoses remains around 39,000. We are nowhere near the end of this fight. That is why access and prevention matter more than ever. As policymakers look to make these resources less obtainable and more restrictive, places like Mistr become all the more critical.

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On National HIV Prevention Day, it is crucial to remember the lives that we lost to AIDS. Over 43 million individuals have been taken from us as a result of an AIDS-related illness. 43 million families who lost a loved one. 43 million dreams that never got fulfilled. Prevention is the way we build stronger futures for all of us.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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