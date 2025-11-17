Beyond the Stigma: How MISTR and SISTR Are Democratizing PrEP Access for Everybody

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/heymistr

For years, conversations about HIV prevention have been clouded by stigma, misinformation and the assumption that only certain people need protection. Two telehealth platforms, MISTR and its companion brand SISTR, are working to rewrite that narrative — and they’re doing it with a simple message: HIV prevention should be easy, free and for everybody.

PrEP can reduce the risk of HIV transmission by as much as 99 percent when taken correctly. Still, uptake across the United States remains low. Only about one in four people eligible for PrEP are currently using it, according to public health data. Many cite barriers like clinic access, cost, insurance coverage or fear of judgment as reasons they’ve stayed away.

MISTR was built to remove those obstacles. The nationwide telehealth service offers free online access to PrEP and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Patients complete a quick online consult, mail in an at-home lab test and get their medication discreetly delivered to their door. SISTR follows the same model but focuses on the needs of women and gender-diverse people. A demographic that has often been historically left out of HIV prevention campaigns.

Both brands emphasize inclusivity and affordability. Whether users have insurance or not, MISTR and SISTR connect them to programs that cover the full cost of medication, labs and shipping. “No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery,” the company says. A promise that makes prevention feel more accessible than ever.

The Next Chapter in Inclusive Care

That accessibility is paired with an intentional focus on breaking down shame. MISTR calls its approach “sex-positive” and “stigma-free.” A reflection of its belief that sexual health should be treated with the same openness and respect as any other form of care. Earlier this month, the brands launched the first-ever National PrEP Day. A campaign to sign up 10,000 new users while promoting education and community awareness. Events featured drag performers, celebrities, influencers and local health advocates, all delivering one message. Protecting yourself is something to celebrate, not hide.

The impact goes beyond marketing. MISTR’s most recent data show that 18 percent of its patients identify as Black, a rate significantly higher than what traditional clinics report. That matters because Black women account for more than half of new HIV diagnoses among women. While remaining drastically underrepresented in PrEP usage nationwide. The company also reports that STI positivity rates among its users have dropped by more than 50 percent since it began offering additional preventive treatments like DoxyPEP.

Prevention is for Everyone

By combining technology, accessibility and affirmation, MISTR and SISTR are changing how people think about HIV prevention. They’re making PrEP as normal as birth control or a routine checkup. A quiet revolution in public health that replaces stigma with empowerment.

In a culture that still struggles to talk about sex and risk without shame, that shift matters. For many, MISTR and SISTR aren’t just providing medication — they’re offering peace of mind, privacy and a sense of belonging. Because when prevention is free, judgment-free and available to all, everyone has a better chance at staying healthy.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

What do you think the most significant challenge is for access to preventative care?