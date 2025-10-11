Cardi B Brings Star Power and Sex-Positive Energy to MISTR’s National PrEP Day Celebration

BY: LBS STAFF Published 57 minutes ago

Credit: Instagram/heymistr

Cardi B turned heads Thursday night at MISTR’s National PrEP Day celebration at The Abbey. But her message went far beyond her bold style. The Grammy-winning rapper joined a packed lineup of stars raising awareness for HIV prevention and helping destigmatize sexual health.

The event, hosted by MISTR, an online PrEP and telehealth platform, marked National PrEP Day. A campaign focused on educating the public about PrEP, the daily medication that prevents HIV transmission. Cardi B’s appearance was more than a photo op. During the evening, she took to Instagram Live to encourage her fans to learn about PrEP, telling viewers the medication “is not just for gay men, it’s for everybody.”

Her words echoed the goal of the night: to broaden understanding of who PrEP is for and to break down lingering stigmas around its use.

Using their Platform for Good

Cardi, who arrived in a sleek black dress and debuted a new black-and-white skunk-inspired hairstyle, joined a crowd that included Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Bob the Drag Queen, and Diplo. The event featured surprise performances, dance sets, and plenty of social media buzz, but the focus remained on education and empowerment.

Dua Lipa performed an impromptu mini-set that had the crowd on its feet. Demi Lovato debuted her new song, “Kiss,” urging fans to “Let’s make out, have fun and be safe with MISTR!” Bob the Drag Queen kept the energy high as host, blending humor with messages about sexual health. Together, the lineup made the event feel more like a celebration than a campaign — which was exactly the point.

National PrEP Day is October 10

National PrEP Day, launched by MISTR, aims to make preventive healthcare fun, accessible, and inclusive. The company’s mission is to normalize conversations about HIV prevention while offering free or low-cost PrEP through telemedicine.

For Cardi B, known for her unapologetic candor, the message fit perfectly with her brand of honesty. She told fans she wanted to use her platform to educate people about sexual health “without shame.” The crowd responded with cheers and chants of “Cardi!”

As the night wrapped up, the star power gave way to something more enduring — a sense of openness. By blending celebrity culture with a public health mission, the event helped bridge a gap that too often keeps vital information out of reach. Cardi B’s message was clear: protecting your health is for everyone, and there’s nothing more powerful than being informed.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

What do you think of celebrities using their platform to talk about issues like sexual health?