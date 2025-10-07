BY: DM Published 11 minutes ago

Spooky season is here, but streaming services aren’t holding back on LGBTQIA+ content. Major platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, Apple TV+, and Peacock are rolling out new series and seasons with queer characters, creators, and stories. From heartfelt comedies to dark thrillers, here are the must-watch LGBTQIA+ shows — and a few movies — hitting your favorite streamers this fall.

Netflix

“Nobody Wants This” – Season 2

The romantic comedy “Nobody Wants This” returns for its second season on Oct. 23, reuniting Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as Joanne and Noah — an unlikely duo made up of a bold podcaster and a gentle rabbi. Season 1 chronicled their unconventional love story, while Season 2 explores how they handle everyday life and new challenges now that the honeymoon glow has faded. It also continues to feature Sherry Cola as Joanne’s best friend, Ashley, a lesbian character who brings a dose of queer energy to the show.

“Selling Sunset” – Season 9

Reality TV’s glitziest real estate squad is back and queerer than ever. “Selling Sunset” season 9 hits Netflix on Oct. 29, and fans will see high-end houses and a high-profile same-sex romance in the mix. Real estate agent Chrishell Stause, one of the show’s stars, made headlines when she came out and married musician G Flip in 2023. Their marriage will undoubtedly be covered in the new season.

Amazon Prime

“Gen V” – Season 2

Superheroes get a subversive, super-queer twist in “Gen V,” which returned for a second season on Sept. 17. “The Boys” spin-off follows students at Godolkin University — a chaotic training ground for young supes — where power, privilege, and identity constantly collide. Jordan Li, a gender-fluid (bi-gender) character, has ascended to No. 1 this season. Meanwhile, Jordan’s romantic relationship with Marie Moreau is getting hotter than ever. And while the new season premiered in September, new episodes air every week and the drama is only getting started.

“Hazbin Hotel” – Season 2

Just in time for Halloween! Prime Video reopens the doors to “Hazbin Hotel” — the devilishly fun, queer-infused animated musical. Created by Vivienne Medrano, the show follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, as she tries to redeem demons through her rehab hotel. Alongside her girlfriend Vaggie, Charlie faces chaos and comedy in her quest to bring hope to the underworld.

“Hedda”

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta delivers a fresh, queer take on a literary classic with “Hedda.” Tessa Thompson stars as Hedda Tesman, a woman trapped in a marriage to a man she doesn’t love, when an old flame re-enters her life. That former lover, named Eileen, played by Nina Hoss, is a woman. The film will begin streaming on Oct. 29, exclusively on Prime Video.

Apple TV+

“Loot” – Season 3

“Loot” returns Oct. 15 with more laughs and more Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez on our screens. Rodriguez, a trans actress who won hearts in “Pose,” co-stars in “Loot” as Sofia, the no-nonsense executive director of a charitable foundation. She plays opposite Maya Rudolph’s Molly, a billionaire divorcée determined to use her fortune for good.

