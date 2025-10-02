BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Season 10 of “Married at First Sight: UK” is packed with a bit more flair than usual. This time, the experts delivered what fans have been asking for — multiple same-sex pairings in one season. The lineup features two queer matches, Keye and Davide, a male couple, and Leigh and Leah, a wife-and-wife pairing.

“MAFS UK” first aired in 2015 and has grown significantly. In 2021, the show introduced its first same-sex male couple, Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee. In 2022, it featured two queer pairings, including Thomas and Adrian and the first lesbian couple, Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton. Subsequent seasons added trans and other diverse contestants.

Now, Season 10 puts two same-sex couples at the center, and they’re bringing plenty of drama.

Keye, 33, a marketing manager from Southwest London, and Davide, 33, a former cabin crew member raised between Portugal and Paris, sparked chemistry at the altar. They even shared a kiss on day one. The wedding looked promising, with both contestants gushing about their connection and the possibility of love. But when the honeymoon footage aired, cracks appeared. Producers showed tension over expectations and communication, while off-camera hints — social follows and shout-outs — left fans guessing whether the pair will make it to Final Vows.

Leigh, 30, and Leah, 35 — the season’s lesbian pairing — also said “I do.” Their arrival quickly turned messy in the way reality TV thrives on. On the wedding night, Leigh asked Leah to sleep in a separate room. She later pushed back on how producers portrayed her, calling out an “awful” edit. Leigh publicly insisted she and Leah were “getting on a lot better than it looks” and said she was being “done absolutely dirty here.” Her blunt language cut through commentary feeds and humanized a contestant who was otherwise getting pilloried online. Despite the rough start, the pair still follow each other on social media, which could signal they have tried to work things out off-screen.

Like every series of “MAFS UK” since the format reboot, the couples staged formal weddings on camera. The show films marriage ceremonies at the start of the experiment and then follows the couples through honeymoons, cohabitation, and commitment ceremonies. For Season 10, many of the couples’ long-term outcomes remain unknown.

Queer couples on “MAFS UK” have seen mixed success.

Credit: Pexels/Monstera Production

Past queer “MAFS” pairings fared well, but the track record is mixed. Matt and Daniel made headlines as the UK’s first gay “MAFS” couple. According to The Tab, they stayed together for about two years before splitting. Thomas and Adrian drew attention in 2022 but broke up before Final Vows. Jenna and Zoe, the show’s first lesbian couple, remain together and stand out as one of the franchise’s strongest success stories.

Season 10 doubled down on queer stories, and that’s both exciting and complicated. Fans will be watching the Final Vows, the Instagram follows, and the podcast appearances — but for now, the most accurate label for many of these pairings is still to be determined.

