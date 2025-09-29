BY: DM Published 43 minutes ago

Two men, who identify as gay, were attacked with a bat in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on the evening of Sept. 13. Now, authorities are investigating whether the assault was driven by anti-LBGTQIA+ motives. Because the attackers reportedly used homophobic language before the violence began, Boston police are treating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Boston police are investigating the attack.

The couple told police they were walking near 550 River Street around 7:45 p.m. when a group of men approached them and began shouting anti-gay slurs. According to CBS News, the situation escalated quickly. A verbal confrontation turned physical. At least two of the men in the group were seen swinging unidentified objects. One of the victims says his partner was struck in the head with what appeared to be a baseball bat.

Officers found one of the men lying in a parking lot, bleeding from the back of his head. He was given emergency aid at the scene and then taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for evaluation. His condition has not been publicly disclosed. His partner, who appeared less severely injured and was not reported as bleeding heavily, was later interviewed by police.

As of now, no arrests have been announced. Police have not released suspect names or detailed descriptions of those involved. Detectives are encouraging anyone who witnessed the attack — or who may have relevant video or other evidence — to come forward. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Boston Police CrimeStoppers. If prosecutors choose to pursue hate crime enhancements, they will need to show that the attackers’ actions were motivated, at least in part, by the victims’ sexual orientation.

“Hate is never tolerated in Boston. Our thoughts go out to the two victims, and we ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police. The BPD Civil Rights Division is investigating this incident thoroughly,” a city spokesperson told WFXT.

Crimes against LGBTQIA+ folks are on the rise.

Though the Boston attack is especially brutal, it is unfortunately not isolated. In 2025, LGBTQIA+ individuals in the U.S. have faced multiple high-profile violent incidents and threats, underscoring an uptick in targeted hostility. According to the Washington Blade, anti-LGBTQIA+ hate crimes remained notably high through 2024 and into 2025 — even as overall violent crime in many areas fell.

In New York State, the tortured death of Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old Black transgender man, shook communities. According to The Guardian, authorities say he was subjected to months of extreme abuse — including beatings, sexual assault, forced ingestion of harmful substances, and deprivation of food and water — before being found dead in February. Although prosecutors have not officially designated the killing as a hate crime, many community leaders and advocates believe the brutality was tied to both his race and gender identity.

Threats against LGBTQIA+ events have also drawn law enforcement attention. On Sept. 27, a man in Texas was arrested after allegedly threatening to open fire at a Pride parade, according to CBS News. The FBI intervened, charging him under federal statutes covering threatening communications.

Advocacy organizations have also warned that legislative attacks on LGBTQIA+ rights, especially targeting transgender people, continue to rise.

