BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

The BBC has announced a blockbuster cast of 19 famous faces for “The Celebrity Traitors.” The franchise, which began in the Netherlands in 2021 with its simple “mafia”-style format of faithfuls and traitors in a castle, has quickly spread worldwide.

Advertisement

By 2025, the show has become a global phenomenon, with more than 30 territories commissioning local versions and over 35 adaptations airing. Known as De Verraders in its Dutch debut, “The Traitors” has grown into a full-fledged franchise that dominates ratings in multiple countries.

The U.S. and French versions pulled in massive audiences, and the format has collected major wins at the BAFTAs, Emmys, and RTS Awards. The U.S. leaned into “reality all-stars” for its second season, while the UK is now rolling out its first dedicated celebrity edition. The BBC clearly prioritized star power, and the cast includes several LGBTQIA+ names.

Advertisement

LGBTQIA+ celebs are taking over “The Celebrity Traitors.”

Credit: The Mega Agency

Joining host Claudia Winkleman in the Scottish Highlands are Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson, and Olympic champ Tom Daley, Deadline reports.

Plus, this season is packed with LGBTQIA+ icons in the mix. Fry, knighted earlier this year, brings decades of wisdom and wit from his work on ‘QI’ and films like ‘Gosford Park.’ Carr, the beloved comedian and chat show host, injects vibrant energy into the castle. Balding, a BBC sports broadcaster, will bring her competitive edge. Daley, Olympic gold medalist turned dad and designer, will also join the group. Meanwhile, rising pop star Burns, known for her Brit Award-nominated album “Early Twenties,” will add a fresh vibe.

The show premieres Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 9 p.m. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with a juicy 70-minute launch episode. Episodes drop twice a week, every Wednesday and Thursday night. Just like the original, celebs will battle for up to £100,000, which goes straight to charity. Faithfuls win if they eliminate all Traitors by the finale, but if any Traitors make it to the end, they snatch the entire pot.

Advertisement

“The Traitors” have welcomed LGBTQIA+ celebs worldwide.

Across the global “Traitors” franchise, LGBTQIA+ celebrities have left a lasting mark. In the U.S. version on Peacock, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Peppermint made headlines in Season 2 as the only openly trans contestant. Season 3 expanded the queer lineup with Bob the Drag Queen, who brought sass and commanding charisma to the game.

“I’m really proud of what I did on the show. I did intend to win, but I’ve never played a strategy game,” Bob told Paper magazine. “The only reality TV shows I’ve ever been on have been either shows where I’m helping people or trying to display my performance talents, not my gaslighting and manipulation talent [laughs]. I played hard and fast.”

Chrishell Stause from “Selling Sunset” and Gabby Windey from “The Bachelorette” also joined the franchise, both publicly out as queer. Bob Harper, the openly gay trainer from “The Biggest Loser,” was also featured on the competition series.

Advertisement

Which LGBTQIA+ star are you most excited to see on “The Celebrity Traitors?” Comment below!

