Hookups & STI Prevention: Why PrEP + DoxyPEP Are Essential

BY: LBS STAFF Published 9 hours ago

Credit: robin_rednine/Unsplash

The truth about “hookup season” is that more meet-cutes usually mean more opportunities for sexually transmitted infections. While research is mixed on exact timing, studies note that sexual activity often rises during certain parts of the year. Whether it’s a meetup from the apps or reconnecting with an old flame, more sex means more risk. Thankfully, protecting yourself and your partners with PrEP and DoxyPEP has never been more accessible.

Even with prevention tools widely available, STIs remain a major concern. In 2023, the United States reported 2.4 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis combined, with younger adults shouldering the largest share. Despite advanced protections, risk remains high, which means being smart about prevention matters.

Enter the Power Couple: HIV PrEP and DoxyPEP

PrEP first: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says daily oral PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken as prescribed. That’s your foundation, keeping HIV off the table while you explore new partners this “hookup season.”

Now add DoxyPEP, the new tool in STI prevention. The regimen is simple: take a dose within 72 hours after sex for rapid-response protection against bacterial STIs. In randomized trials, this strategy has been proven to cut the risk of syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea by significant margins. That’s a game-changer for peak hookup months, one that leaders in sexual health have noticed.

“DoxyPEP is moving STI prevention efforts into the 21st century,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, who directs the CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention.

This PrEP and DoxyPEP combo is your perfect match for “hookup season.” Getting started is simple and can even be done from home.

Building Your Base With Online Care

Mistr, a telehealth platform, makes getting prescribed PrEP and DoxyPEP straightforward. The service walks you through each step with clear instructions. As part of the process, you’ll connect with a licensed physician who can answer questions and address concerns about your new prevention plan.

If you’re starting PrEP, keep in mind it takes about a week to reach protective levels, so allow time before lining up those new partners. And remember: stay on schedule with quarterly HIV testing.

Don’t forget the classics, either: condoms, vaccines (Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HPV), and open conversations about testing. PrEP and DoxyPEP are powerful protectors, but stacking prevention methods is the best way to keep hookup season safe and drama-free. Testing frequency should match your activity; more partners usually means testing every three months, a process made even easier with at-home kits from Mistr.

The Bottom Line (No Pun Intended)

Hookup season doesn’t have to be messy. Plan your protection now. Preventive medications like PrEP and DoxyPEP keep wild nights carefree. Use them to keep the fun high and the risk low any time of year.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Have your tried PrEP or DoxyPEP? If so, was the process of getting the prescriptions easy?

