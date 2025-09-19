Home > CELEBRITY

Refusing to Mourn: Marissa Bode Sparks a Firestorm Over Charlie Kirk

BY:

Published 28 seconds ago

Marissa Bode
Credit: TheMegaAgency

Marissa Bode, an actress best known for her role in “Wicked,” is standing behind her comments made following the death of conservative talker Charlie Kirk in Utah earlier this month. In a TikTok video that quickly circulated, Bode said she would not apologize for refusing to mourn Kirk, citing his long record of harmful rhetoric. 

@marissa_edob

Idgaf and yall can’t make me ?????

? original sound – Marissa

“Hey, did you know he said that dying by gun is a price we would all have to pay to keep the Second Amendment? Hey, did you know he cheered on Palestinian deaths, of course, which includes literal children? Saying the Civil Rights Act, which protects my people and gave my people freedom, was a mistake? Baby, that’s a nazi,” Bode said in her video. “And if I’m hateful for not giving a fuck, really think about what you’re saying, babes.”

Bode said her refusal was not a celebration of Kirk’s death. It was rather a rejection of the idea that death erases a public figure’s actions. She pointed to what she described as Kirk’s history of bigotry and his empowering of individuals to spread hate. Bode made the point that she could not, in good conscience, join the chorus of sympathy that followed his killing. “Don’t forgive me for not being rah-rah that he’s gone,” she said in the video.

Marissa Bode.
Credit: TheMegaAgency
Let’s Check the Comment Section

Comments under Bode’s post indicated a relatively supportive crowd of social chatter. One user said ‘I’m sick of people saying, ‘All he did was have views you don’t agree with!” No, his “political views” were violent, abhorrent hate speech. Human rights are not a debate.’ Another commenter said, “And why is the oppressed always required to show their oppressors grace? Just cuz he’s dead doesn’t mean it erased the damage he has done.”

One of the responses to Bode’s post connected Kirk’s murder to other issues. The commenter said, “Same. I feel absolutely nothing for him, but I feel awful for his kids. And I feel awful about the lives lost in Colorado yesterday that were completely overshadowed by his story.” The story that the user is referencing is a shooting at Evergreen High School that happened within minutes of Charlie Kirk’s murder. This tragedy just outside of Denver is one of 12 mass school shootings this year alone. 

Kirk’s death and the Denver shooting both would rationally be motivators for gun control. However, conservative political figures have urged supporters to ignore the calls for arms regulations and point to liberal ideology and trans identity as their scapegoats. 

@marissa_edob

???? #peaceandlove

? Angel – Sarah McLachlan
So, What Now?

Bode has followed her original post with another TikTok underlining her lack of interest in MAGA online trolls trying to cancel her. Bode mentioned that online hate was targeting her disability. The actress brushed the comments off as unoriginal. Bode has used her platform to advocate for others with disabilities, as well as for protections for all marginalized people. 

Bode is committed to the message of her original video, even as critics continue to push back. Her refusal to apologize keeps her at the center of a conversation that extends beyond her own comments, touching on questions of political violence, accountability, and the boundaries of empathy in an increasingly divided climate.

What do you think of Bode’s message? Do you agree with her opinions on mourning?
