Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Concerning Posts

BY: Denver Sean Published 53 seconds ago

2015 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 30 Aug 2015 Pictured: Britney Spears. Photo credit: Lumeimages / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1046993_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account — again.

via People:

On Sunday, Nov. 2, Spears’ Instagram account was no longer available to view, and a message stated her “profile may have been removed.”

Advertisement

In recent weeks, fans expressed concern after Spears, 43, posted living room dancing videos but opted to turn off comments on posts that had cryptic captions about her kids, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20.

A video Spears shared to social media on Oct. 7 showed her with bruises on her arms and bandages wrapped around her hands and wrists. In the caption, Spears explained that she had fallen down stairs and wrote about her two sons traveling back to Hawaii, where they reside with Federline, 47.

Advertisement

“My boys had to leave and go back to Maui,” she wrote, before opening up about why she shares her dancing clips. “This is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!”

She continued, “Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible. It snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god.”

Advertisement

In a more recent Instagram post shared on Oct. 19, the pop superstar seemed to open up about spending four months in rehab in 2018 while under a 13-year conservatorship and the impact it’s had on her life. In the post, she claimed she said “brain damage happened to me.”

Spears posted a photo of herself riding a horse and compared her shoulder blades to “wings” in the caption, before writing about the film Maleficent.

Advertisement

“Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings but anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally… anything holy is never forgotten,” she wrote. “Her wings were holy so the king couldn’t take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church…not that this has any relevance with me but I do find it incredibly interesting…”

The singer then spoke about enduring a “traumatic experience” that she says she wrote about “at the end” of her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, “where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere.”

Advertisement

In Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, he shared various claims about Spears, their marriage and her relationship with their sons.

Excerpts from shared by The New York Times, USA Today and E! Online feature claims about Spears’ behavior as a parent, allegations of cheating and an expression of imminent fear that “something bad” will happen to her.

Advertisement

On Oct. 15, Spears used X to call out Federline for “constantly gaslighting” her and defended her relationship with their sons.

“To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I’m the bad one as they profit off my pain…” her post began. “Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it’s really interesting.”

Advertisement

Spears also took aim at Federline’s press appearances, accusing him of “literally attacking” her “in his interviews.”

“Why is HE SO ANGRY,” she questioned, adding, “and what’s scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f—ing serious …”

Advertisement

A rep for Spears responded to Federline’s memoir and the allegations in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Oct. 14.

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” the statement reads. “All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

Advertisement

Honestly, it might be for the best.