Published 3 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/@centeroncolfax

Colorado’s largest LGBTQIA+ community hub is covered in plywood and paint right now after a vandalism attack. The hit shook the community because The Center on Colfax serves as home base for queer Denver. According to its website, the organization began as a grassroots group in 1972, became the Gay Community Center of Colorado in 1977, and eventually expanded into a full LGBTQIA+ resource center.

The Center grew out of early ’70s activism that pushed Denver’s city council to roll back anti-gay ordinances. It continued to expand through the AIDS crisis, Pride organizing, and statewide fights against discrimination. Today, it identifies as the largest LGBTQIA+ community center in the Rocky Mountain region.

Still, attacks on LGBTQIA+ people and their community spaces have been rising. Here’s what happened at The Center on Colfax, and how the organization is fighting back.

A Person Threw a Rock at the Center’s Window

On Oct. 25, surveillance cameras at The Center on Colfax recorded a man walking up to the front entrance with a large rock, according to CBS News. He lifted the rock and slammed it into the street-facing windows several times. The alarm went off, and he ran before Denver police arrived. Staff canceled that morning’s programs out of caution and boarded up the front.

“We had a person approach The Center on Colfax with a large rock in their hand,” CEO Kim Salvaggio told Denver7. “They tried to smash our door and windows. Because we’ve invested in tempered glass here, they weren’t able to gain access, but they did cause a significant amount of damage.”

Denver police said the suspect appeared to act with intent. He moved quickly, kept part of his face covered, and left before anyone could confront him. Investigators released still images from the surveillance footage and asked the public to help identify him. No arrests have been announced. Police have not said whether they will classify the attack as a bias-motivated crime.

The Colorado LGBTQIA+ Community Has Been Under Attack

This wasn’t an isolated incident. During the same week, several queer-affirming businesses — including a gay-owned shop, a queer gym, and other LGBTQIA+-friendly spots — reported similar damage. Owners told reporters the vandalism felt targeted rather than random. Denver police confirmed they are investigating at least two of the incidents and are reviewing surveillance from multiple locations to determine whether the cases are connected. Tim Nelson, CEO of Needz Inc., told Denver7 his business experienced a comparable attack.

“They parked right outside of our store, left for about four hours, and when they came back, he ripped the door handle off,” said Nelson. “We found it missing the next morning and had to get it replaced.”

Colorado’s queer community is large and visible. Roughly 234,000 adults in Colorado — about 4.6% — identify as LGBTQIA+, according to the Movement Advancement Project. That number puts the state above the national average. Denver Pride attracts more than half a million people each year, even with some corporate sponsors scaling back in 2025.

However, visibility hasn’t stopped hostility. A GLAAD report shows anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents occurring at a rate of more than two per day. Many target drag events, youth programs, and community centers — the same types of services The Center provides.

