A series of disturbing robberies in Sydney has seen gay men targeted through the dating app Grindr. In 2023, two men used fake Grindr profiles to arrange meet-ups under false pretenses, only to rob the unsuspecting victims once they met in person. Authorities are now urging men who use Grindr and other dating apps to exercise caution and take commonsense steps to stay safe.

Here is a look at the horrifying incident, and how Grindr users can avoid getting into similar situations.

Grindr robberies are on the rise.

In May and June 2023, five men across western Sydney – in suburbs including Guildford, Auburn, Granville, and Liverpool – fell victim to Grindr robberies. According to The Guardian, the attackers would gain access to the victims’ homes through “trickery” and distraction, then threaten them and steal valuables. In some cases, the victims were coerced into handing over their phones and revealing their banking app logins, after which the perpetrators drained their bank accounts.

Police allege the duo’s methods grew bolder with each attack – in one incident, a 27-year-old man resisted until one assailant brandished a kitchen knife to force compliance. Another victim, 60, had over $15,000 stolen from his bank account after letting the men into his Auburn home.

New South Wales police moved quickly once the pattern emerged. Within days of the fifth robbery, investigators tracked down the suspects. George Phoenix Leilua, 37, was arrested on June 15, 2023, and Andrew James Tanswell, 41, was caught the next day. Both men ultimately pleaded guilty to charges related to robbery and assault. In May, Tanswell was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, and Leilua received six years and two months.

Men should also use caution when connecting on dating apps.

Sydney police emphasized that hate crimes will be met with firm action. However, these are no isolated incidents. Men using Grindr, and similar dating apps, should take appropriate steps when meeting strangers for the first time.

For initial meet-ups, choose a busy, neutral location rather than inviting someone to your home (or going to a stranger’s home). Tell a trusted friend or roommate when and where you’re meeting someone. You should also consider sharing your live location with friends. Scammers often hide behind fake profiles. Do a brief video chat or ask for social media profiles to confirm the person is who they claim they are. Be extra cautious if someone refuses any form of video call or rushes to meet in seclusion.

Also, it’s best to stay on the dating app — at least in the beginning. If someone you’re chatting with quickly pushes to move the conversation to another, less traceable platform, that’s a red flag. Keeping your messages on the app or via text can help maintain a record if something goes wrong. Just as important: trust your instincts. If anything feels off or if the person starts pushing your boundaries, you’re completely within your rights to cancel the meet-up or walk away. Listen to that gut feeling — it’s often right.

