Chip Gaines is not here for bigots sharing anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks about the contestants on his new show. Following a storm of criticism from conservative Christian circles, Chip publicly defended his and Joanna Gaines’s decision to feature a same-sex family on their new Magnolia Network series, “Back to the Frontier,” clapping back at those who accused them of betraying their faith.

Chip Gaines clapped back at the haters.

When “Back to the Frontier” premiered on HBO Max, Chip and Joanna welcomed viewers into a rugged 1880s homestead experiment with horse-drawn plows, open hearth cooking, and no indoor plumbing. Among the three families tackling pioneer life are married dads Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs and their twin sons. Despite the loving family dynamic, evangelical leaders immediately labeled it as anti-biblical.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham and president of Samaritan’s Purse, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts. “If it is true, it is very disappointing,” Graham wrote. “While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God’s Word. His Word is absolute truth. God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman. Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin.”

On July 13, after his July 10 promotional post for “Back to the Frontier” was flooded with criticism, Chip fired back. “Talk, ask questions, listen… Maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never,” Chip wrote. “It’s a sad Sunday when ‘non-believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”

Chip doubled down on his defense of same-sex couples.

After defending the decision to include a same-sex couple in “Back to the Frontier,” Chip was slammed by additional members of the Christian community. However, the TV star stood firm. Joel Berry, managing editor of Christian satire site The Babylon Bee, urged the Gaineses to “filter out some of the online vitriol.”

“You’ll see no hate from me. I’m just sad. I can’t let my kids watch your show now, since I’m trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world—lies you’re now participating in,” Berry tweeted. “Also, filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase.”

Still Chip stayed persistent. He responded, “Don’t be sad, Joel. Plenty of other stuff out there. I’m sure everyone will be fine. BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart, and I certainly will.”

Despite backlash from conservatives, a wave of fans praised the Gaines’ for actively embracing inclusivity. Supporters thanked them for pushing back against the conservative chorus. On social media, viewers thanked the pair for normalizing a loving same-sex family. While Joanna hasn’t publicly chimed in on the drama, she is likely standing by her husband and their new television show.

“Back to the Frontier” is currently streaming on HBO Max and airing on Magnolia Network.

Do you think Chip’s critics are genuinely concerned about faith, or are they just uncomfortable with LGBTQIA+ folks?