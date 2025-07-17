BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Singer JoJo Siwa has found herself at the center of a fresh wave of speculation. Fans on TikTok insist that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Chris Hughes. Rumors first took off when a clip showed Hughes gently rubbing Siwa’s stomach, but its not what it seems.

Since going public, the transatlantic couple has seemingly enjoyed every moment together. Hughes confessed that he’s “obsessed” with the pop sensation and even envisions a traditional English wedding someday. “I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day,” Hughes told The Sun. “We’d have a proper English wedding, and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress.”

Meanwhile, Siwa has used the relationship as a chance to explore and clarify her own identity. The former lesbian has shared that she now feels most comfortable being called “queer” due to her attraction to Hughes.

Now, fans are wondering if that attraction has led to something more. Some netizens think Siwa is pregnant and expecting her first bundle of joy.

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant?

@itsjojosiwa Saw this on my FYP and I wanted to make a colored snack board so I asked Christopher to pick a color, and he said red… had to deliver!!?????? he didn’t know what I was doing and had no idea what to expect haha he loved it. turned out to be so fun to make and really nice to enjoy! ? ? Your Love Is My Drug (do you wanna have a slumber party in my basement) – Ke$ha

For now, it appears that Siwa is not pregnant. After posting a video with Hughes, fans rushed to congratulate the pop star. However, the well-wishes turned out to be premature. The rumors got serious when Siwa’s mom commented, “Grandma Jess reporting for duty,” prompting even more buzz per Yahoo News.

But Siwa didn’t leave the tea spilling — she hopped into another TikTok, doing a fun “Two Truths and a Lie.” The three statements on screen read: “1. I’ve never smoked a cigarette. 2. I’m pregnant. 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday.” Viewers quickly deduced that her new single’s imminent release was a fact, implicitly confirming that the pregnancy rumor was a fib.

Siwa met Hughes on “Celebrity Big Brother UK” in April. They started off as friends but quickly got closer after he defended Siwa against homophobic comments in the house. In June, Siwa told The Guardian their friendship had grown into something more, admitting she was “head over heels” and that their relationship was “not platonic anymore.”

For his part, Hughes shared that their first kiss during a Mexico trip felt like a movie moment, per The Sun. He added, “I can’t keep my hands off her now! I love her skin, her eyes, and her smile.”

JoJo Siwa has talked about having kids one day.

Siwa has been open about wanting children. During an appearance on “The Best Podcast Ever,” she shared that she’s dreamed of being a mom since she was 12. “On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many,” she said.

The internet personality also opened up about her plans to use a surrogate with her own eggs, hoping for siblings born close together via multiple surrogates. “They’ll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I’m gonna have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but like, not.”

