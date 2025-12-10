Sheinelle Jones Revealed As Jenna Bush Hager’s New Today Co-Host, Hoda Kotb Reacts [Photos + Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 minutes ago

Both Bush Hager and Jones grew teary-eyed as they shared the thrilling update about their upcoming program, which Jones described as “beyond my wildest dreams.” Jenna Bush Hager has revealed her permanent Today co-host — and it’s someone from the show’s family: Sheinelle Jones! Advertisement

During Bush Hager’s Today show hour on Tuesday, the anchor shared the exciting news, announcing Jones as Hoda Kotb’s replacement. On January 12, Bush Hager, 44, and Jones, 47, will officially debut their new show — Today with Jenna & Sheinelle — which will air on Today’s fourth hour.

“We have got a very special show today,” Bush Hager began on Tuesday, becoming emotional. “Over the last year, you guys, I have had the privilege of co-hosting this show with 60 incredible friends, who’ve all opened up to me, who inspired me, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve made some incredible friends, and I’ve learned so much about myself. And you, the audience, have been with me for the entire time, so thank you so much.” Advertisement

“Today I’m so thrilled to announce that I’ve found my forever friend and we’re gonna start a brand new journey in January. I couldn’t be more excited to share this person with you all. You all know her, she’s an extraordinary broadcaster. But more importantly, she exemplifies exactly what this show is all about,” she continued, before then cutting to a package, in which both women opened up about their friendship and years working together.

“To have show like this, it’s beyond my wildest dreams. This is the real deal,” Jones said one point, “and I get to do it with Jenna!” Advertisement

Bush Hager reflected on their “long beautiful history” together, before expressing her excitement over their new show. “I’m so excited about this new iteration of this show because it has been, first started by Kathie Lee and Hoda, a show about friendship, a show about the goodness that you can find in the world if you surround yourself with people who see you and who love you. So now to get to sit next to Sheinelle, I’ve known her for a decade but to get to fall even more in love with her.” View this post on Instagram

Noting that the “county hasn’t seen a Jenna and Sheinelle,” Jones said it feels like there is a “higher purpose” and this is a “divine” moment. Advertisement

“I actually feel a responsibility in it where we can bring joy, we can bring hope, we can bring comfort,” she added. “So just as healing as it is for me and fun, I hope we can bring that for people at home.”

After the emotional package ended, a tearful Bush Hager then officially introduced her new co-host. Jones came out on stage and the two shared an embrace. Advertisement

“I’m so happy you’re here. I knew I was gonna cry before you even walked out,” Bush Hager admitted, before asking Jones how she’s feeling.

Jones — who sadly lost her husband Uche Ojeh to brain cancer in May — became choked up, telling Bush Hager and those at home, “A year ago at this time, was tough for me,” noting how she stepped back during her husband’s health battle. (Jones took a leave of absence from Today in December 2024, and returned in September 2025 for a pre-recorded interview with Savannah Guthrie.) Advertisement

“You could not write this script,” Jones said, recalling how she told her kids the exciting news of her new gig. “We needed that joy,” she admitted.

Bush Hager gushed over her new co-host, telling Jones, “There’s nobody I’d rather sit next to.” Advertisement

After Jones recalled her favorite memory with Bush Hager, the former shared a touching message for viewers.

“For those of you who are holding something, whether it’s grief or pain or whatever you’re holding,” she said. “I just want you to know, if you see me here, that means you can do it too. And we’re all gonna fight for our joy. When you see me laughing and when you see me having a good time with my sister-friend here. That means you can get up and conquer your day too. That’s what we’re gonna do.” Advertisement View this post on Instagram

“That’s what we’re gonna do,” Bush Hager agreed.

The news comes nearly a year after Kotb officially stepped away from Today after 17 years with NBC.

On Tuesday, she shared a sweet post on Instagram, in which she reacted to the news of Jones being named as her replacement. Advertisement

Alongside a re-share of Today’s Instagram post that featured a photo of Bush Hager and Jones together, Kotb wrote, “Ok. I am weeping—- just watched @jennabhager and @sheinelle_o show us what a match made in heaven looks like. So proud of you both…#proudmom.” via: TooFab