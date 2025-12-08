Ariana Grande Sparks Concern With Alarming Appearance — as Expert Warns Frail Singer Could Be Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

Skin-and-bones star Ariana Grande sparked fears about her deteriorating health after appearing emaciated and struggling during a recent performance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her wraithlike frame, sunken cheeks and exposed bones have raised concerns the Wicked star is seriously malnourished.

Advertisement

Fans Alarmed by Ariana’s Frail Look

The pin-thin pop star’s skeletal state may also be affecting her famous four-octave singing range – during an October 21 appearance on Dancing With the Stars, her voice sounded strained and raspy in a string of pretaped spots with her Wicked costars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

“Ariana was sick as hell omg,” one shocked fan wrote, while another claimed, “It has been getting worse with each interview.”

Advertisement

They echoed the same fears that followed her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, when one poster wrote: “Ariana’s ribs showing [are] just plain alarming!” Another commenter said, “Ariana’s weight loss is still concerning; you would think she would look a little healthier after getting some rest from Wicked promos. Very worried.”

A doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com estimated the 5-foot-2 star probably weighs only 87 pounds, meaning her BMI is 15.9, which is considered severely underweight.

Advertisement

Doctor Warns of Serious Health Risks

“At that weight, she is severely calorie-deficient,” said Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn’t treat Grande. “That puts her at high risk for serious problems.”

Mirkin believes the singer may suffer from body dysmorphia, a serious condition that causes overwhelming preoccupation and anxiety with perceived body defects.

Advertisement

“The disorder may cause her to even stop eating,” he said.

via: RadarOnline.com