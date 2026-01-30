All of The Praise for Sinners: One of the Most Awarded Films in History

BY: Nick Fulton Published 1 hour ago

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” has firmly cemented itself in film history, as a critical favorite and a cultural watershed. With its deep grounding in Black culture, incisive commentary on resistance and power, and genre-bending storytelling, “Sinners” emerged in 2025 as one of the most talked-about and acclaimed films of the year. Its success at awards season has been historic on multiple fronts, breaking long-standing records and earning accolades across major critic groups, industry guilds, and global voting bodies.

Setting a New Bar

At the 98th Academy Awards, “Sinners” shattered the record for the most nominations ever received by a single film in Oscar history. On January 22, 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that “Sinners” had earned 16 nominations, surpassing the previous high of 14 set by “All About Eve” (1950), “Titanic” (1997), and “La La Land” (2016). These nominations span the breadth of Academy categories, from Best Picture and Best Director for Coogler to acting nods for Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo, as well as technical and creative categories such as cinematography, costume design, visual effects, original score, film editing, and the Academy’s inaugural Best Casting award.

The film’s Oscar nominations not only underscored its broad artistic achievement they also marked significant milestones for individual artists. Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter achieved her fifth career Oscar nomination for her work on “Sinners,” becoming the most-nominated Black woman in the history of the Academy Awards.

A Depth of Recognition

“Sinners” also broke new ground at Britain’s prestigious BAFTA Film Awards. With 13 nominations, it became the most nominated film by a Black director in BAFTA history, a testament to Coogler’s creative vision resonating internationally with voters. The BAFTA recognition spanned major categories including Best Film, Best Director, Original Screenplay, and acting nods.

Across American critics groups, the film dominated as well. At the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Awards, “Sinners” achieved an unprecedented sweep, winning 10 awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan—making it the most awarded film in that organization’s history. Meanwhile, at the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, “Sinners” took home multiple honors including Best Film and Best Director, reinforcing its early critical momentum.

On the national stage within the Black filmmaking community, “Sinners” was equally dominant. At the 26th Annual Black Reel Awards, it led all films with a record-breaking 21 nominations, highlighting achievements across performance, technical craft, and narrative strength. The film also topped the 57th NAACP Image Awards with 18 nominations in film categories, further recognizing its impact in storytelling and representation. In the Critics Choice Awards, “Sinners” secured a leading 17 nominations, winning four, including Best Young Performer.

What sets “Sinners” apart is not just the volume of its nominations and awards, but the diversity of contexts in which it has been honored. From mainstream industry institutions like the Oscars and BAFTAs to critic alliances and culturally specific award bodies, the film’s resonance has been universal. Its rich integration of Black cultural aesthetics, historical commentary, and genre innovation has helped it rise beyond typical horror thrillers into the realm of truly defining cinema.

Have you watched “Sinners” and do you agree with the award season praise?