Britney Spears Reportedly Arrested in California for DUI

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 day ago

Britney Spears was arrested in California on Wednesday, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records. Advertisement Records indicate she was released early Thursday morning. Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California Wednesday night for a DUI, law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

The pop superstar was handcuffed by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 PM last night, and she was booked by the sheriff’s dept. around 3 AM. She was released from jail around 6 AM, according to inmate records. Advertisement

TMZ has reached out to her team for comment. Advertisement

Brit’s run-in with the law comes just after she had a legal victory when she was granted a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man who randomly showed up at her L.A. home after allegedly sharing several “disturbing social media posts.”

The 51-year-old man has been harassing her online since 2013, according to Britney’s court filing. He was also arrested for trespassing at her residence in 2025.

The “Toxic” singer has run into legal troubles before … in 2007, she faced misdemeanor charges and a possible jail sentence for an alleged hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles. The fender-bender charges were eventually dropped because she paid the owner of the vehicle for damages, and a mistrial was declared after the jury deadlocked in her trial for a driving-without-a-California-license.

Shortly after her hit-and-run, Britney lost custody of her 2 boys with Kevin Federline following some concerning public incidents and her alleged abuse of substances and alcohol. Advertisement

Story developing… via: TMZ