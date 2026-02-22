Home > NEWS

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Under Siege After Army Kills Major Cartel Leader [Video]

Published 1 hour ago

The notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel reportedly began a ruthless attack on Puerto Vallarta, Mexico over the weekend following the killing of the crime organization’s leader.

Drug kingpin Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was reportedly slain by army forces Sunday which unleashed a retaliatory strike, obliterating part of the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta with assaults also being launched at Guadalajara International Airport and the state of Veracruz, according to local outlets.

Devastating images shared online showed buses, churches, and entire blocks engulfed in flames. The US State Department even advised American tourists to shelter in place, according to The Post.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro said on X, “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to clashes in the area.”

He continued… “Also as a result of said operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities.”

According to The New York Times, El Mencho was regarded as one of Mexico’s most violent criminals. He reportedly gained more prominence after the capture of Joaquin “El Chapa” Guzman.

@ngel.espinoza866

ÚltimaHora Preliminar ??? En distintos puntos de Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, también se registran bloqueos y quema de vehículos ??? – A un lado de la presidencia municipal – En el cruce de Francisco Villa y Viena – Afuera de la delegación de la FGR

? sonido original – Ángel Espinoza – Ángel Espinoza

via: TMZ

