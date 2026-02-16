Cardi B Confirms Split From Stefon Diggs, Defends NFL Star Against Rapper BIA [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Cardi B, for the first time, is publicly acknowledging that she and Stefon Diggsare dunzo … while at the same time, sticking up for the Patriots star wideout in a big way, after rapper BIA took a shot at him this weekend! Advertisement

Not up on your rap beef? Cardi — currently at the start of her big “Little Miss Drama Tour” — and BIA have drama that goes back years. But, if anyone thought Cardi’s split from Stefon signalled it was open season to trash the football player, she made it crystal clear that ain’t the case.

“Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm,” BIA wrote on social media, obviously taking a dig at Diggs. Advertisement

Cardi, who had a baby with SD in November, responded, but not immediately, waiting until she hit the stage in Los Angeles Sunday night.

“Let me tell you somethin’, just because I ain’t f****n’ with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b****! This for you, b****!” Advertisement

Then Cardi performed “Pretty & Petty” — a diss track aimed at BIA.

More significant than the rap beef … it’s the first time Cardi has acknowledged that she and Stefon called it quits after a whirlwind romance — this after more than a week of speculation from fans. Advertisement

While they might not be an item anymore, it’s clear Cardi isn’t going to let just anyone run their mouth, and especially not her rival! via: TMZ

Cardi B has a message for Bia before performing "Pretty & Petty at her sold L.A show for the #LittleMissDramaTour



"Just because I ain’t fcking with my bd doesn’t mean you get to talk about my bd.. this for you btch!"

pic.twitter.com/8o9yzRIR8j — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) February 16, 2026