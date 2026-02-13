Jill Zarin Is Reportedly ‘a Total Mess’ After Being Fired From ‘RHONY’ Spin-Off Over ‘Racist’ Bad Bunny Remarks — ‘She’s Not Realizing She Did Something Wrong’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 20 hours ago

Jill Zarin was reportedly fired from a new show after her rant about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Jill Zarin is a “total mess” after she was fired from the Real Housewives of New York City spin-off following her rant about Bad Bunny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

What’s more is that, according to an insider, rather than being remorseful, she’s taking “no accountability.”

How Did Jill React to Being Fired?

After Zarin’s comments about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show had her fired from TheGolden Life, an upcoming show on E!, an insider revealed she’s “a total mess.”

“She’s angry she got fired,” they continued. “She doesn’t understand how she could get fired.”

Regardless of getting the boot, the source insisted Zarin is taking “no accountability.”

“She has no remorse,” they claimed.

Jill Zarin Isn’t ‘Realizing She Did Something Wrong,’ a Source Stated

The insider went on to allege Zarin’s behavior is “gaslighting.”

“She’s blaming the response to her comments instead of reflecting and taking accountability for them,” they elaborated.

“She’s not looking within and realizing she did something wrong.”

As reported, Zarin insisted Bad Bunny’s halftime show was the “worst” one she’d ever seen on her Instagram Story.

“I haven’t seen that many,” she said. “I don’t care if I lose half my followers. Gary [Brody] says I’m gonna lose half of you. Goodbye. I think it’s terrible. I just think it’s… I was hoping it would get better, but it didn’t.”

What Did Jill Zarin Say About Bad Bunny?

After insisting Lady Gaga had a facelift and Ricky Martin was “wearing a wig” or “got a hair transplant,” Zarin turned her attention back to Bad Bunny.

“I don’t think it was good for the Super Bowl,” she explained. “It’s not Americana. It’s 250 years we’re celebrating this year. It’s 75 years of the Super Bowl, and I don’t think it should have been – I think it was also a thing about ICE and immigration. I think there was subliminal messaging going on here. I’m just saying. It’s my opinion. It’s my opinion.”

Zarin then took to her main Instagram feed to complain more about the performance, noting her daughter said she was going to get “canceled” for this.

“We all agree – now we all agree – I said it before – that it was the worst halftime show ever, and it’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish,” Zarin wrote.

She then complained about Bad Bunny “grabbing his g area,” which she felt was “totally inappropriate,” before she unleashed on him speaking Spanish as she doesn’t speak it but “would’ve liked to know the words he was saying.”

She added she felt it was a “political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing.”

“I think it was a political statement, and I’m not taking a side one way or the other,” she stated. “I just do. I think it was an ICE thing. And I just think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad because it’s 75 years. And, you know, shame. Shame.

Jill Zarin’s Apology

After her comments, Blind49 Studios, which is set to produce the new show, released the following statement, officially cutting ties with Zarin: “In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life. We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

Zarin spoke to In Touch after getting fired, sharing she felt “they didn’t even give me a chance.”

“I took it down right away,” she added. “People make mistakes.”

Since Zarin has been let go, it has been revealed RHONY alum Dorinda Medley will now be one of the stars of The Golden Life.

via: RadarOnline.com