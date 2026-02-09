Home > CELEBRITY

Kayla Nicole Slammed For Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Shade in Super Bowl Ad [Video]

BY:

Published 6 hours ago

Kayla Nicole is facing heat online again … this time, for a Super Bowl ad where she took a jab at her ex, Travis Kelce, and his fiancé, Taylor Swift … which quickly pissed off the Swiftes.

Advertisement

Nicole, 34, was featured in a Sleeper’s commercial with Tiffany Haddish and NBA player Ben Simmons … who played the role of the “ex-communicators” who offer help dealing with famous former flings.

The social media influencer — who was labeled the “Ex of a certain NFL Player” — said in the ad that “Simmons and Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole ‘ex-girlfriend’ fiasco quickly.”

Advertisement

Simmons interrupted, saying, “That doesn’t sound right.”

While they went back and forth over the word choice, Simmons finally said “Swiftly” — seemingly nodding to the pop star Swift.

Fans of Kelce and Swift — who got engaged in August 2025 — caught on to the not-so-subtle shade and slammed Nicole … saying she should be embarrassed for “obsessing” over the couple.

Advertisement

“It’s been 3 years, and you’re still nothing more than the ex-girlfriend who can’t keep a man or a job,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another person said, “Pathetic. She no longer gets to complain when the Swifties come after her. She is clearly keen to attract that attention. She’s really making this her personality? Like I said, pathetic.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Nicole drew criticism for taking shots at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Last Halloween, she dressed up as Toni Braxton and performed the iconic “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me” song.

She insisted it wasn’t aimed at Kelce … and she’ll likely claim the same with the ad, but this one is a bit tougher to deny.

Advertisement

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

CELEBRITY

Why Will Smith’s Anger Management Therapy Is Reportedly Being Called a ‘Total Failure’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Eerie Resurfaced Video: Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Appeared on ‘TODAY’ Just Three Months Before ‘Abduction’ — Sparking Theories ‘the Exposure Put Her in Danger’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Stefon Diggs Reportedly Sued Days Before Super Bowl Appearance

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Lil Jon Confirms Son Nathan Smith, 27, Is Dead After Police Find Body in Nearby Pond

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Say What Now? Male Cook Dead After Committing Suicide by Thrusting His Head Into The Deep Fryer In The Kitchen

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Laura Loomer Reportedly Claims ‘Candace Owens Thought She Was Going To Marry Charlie Kirk’ — As the Conservative Podcaster Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Tyler Perry Reportedly Inside Sex Assault Nightmare After He Was Hit By Allegations From Second Male Accuser

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Britney Spears Explodes Again: Attacks Estranged Family in Shocking Post Claiming She’s ‘Scared’ of Them and ‘Lucky to be Alive’ after Conservatorship Hell [Photo]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Meghan Markle Faces Intense Scrutiny Over ‘Amateur’ As Ever Valentine’s Day Ad — Reportedly ‘She’s a Train Wreck!’

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

R. Kelly’s Abuse Blueprint Laid Bare by Child Abuse Tape Victim — From Allegedly Shipping Her Around America to Forcing Her to Sleep on Medical Table

By: LBS STAFF