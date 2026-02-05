Meghan Markle Faces Intense Scrutiny Over ‘Amateur’ As Ever Valentine’s Day Ad — Reportedly ‘She’s a Train Wreck!’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

Critics claimed Meghan Markle allegedly did her own Photoshopping to create the ‘amateurish’ As Ever ad. Advertisement Meghan Markle has been dragged hard over an “utterly amateur” promotion for her As Ever Limited Edition Sweetheart Bundle, where it was taken apart for being a catastrophic design mess, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Markle’s post featured her chocolate bar collection, along with jars of her raspberry and strawberry spreads, “just in time for Valentine’s Day,” but critics said it appeared she may have had to create the visual artwork herself amid massive layoffs behind the scenes. Advertisement ‘Clearly a Hatchet Job by Meghan Herself’ “Meghan Markle seriously needs to hire a copy editor and a graphic designer. Not only is the general design horrific, but the text is off-center,” Royal News Network’s Brittany wrote in a lengthy post on X with the offending artwork. “This is clearly a hatchet job by Meghan herself, and it shows that the effort and energy she put into As Ever is officially dead,” the site noted. Advertisement “For every product launch, she should take the time to create a series of images, even if it’s some of the same products, and not just rely on Photoshop. Even a casual viewer can see that this is slapped together from other images by someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.”

Meghan Markle V. Sydney Sweeney

“It seems like the money must be running out,” Brittany surmised. “She should have a graphic designer, copy editor, photographer, and on hand, or at the very least, contract some of these professionals. It’s not that expensive, and it makes it seem like she’s out of money if she’s not doing it.”

The royal commentator then compared Markle’s product ads, which look so sloppy, to actress Sydney Sweeney‘s glossy visuals for her newly launched lingerie line, Syrn.

“The only conclusion I can come to is that Meghan is starting to panic as the failure of As Ever is sinking in. But instead of taking some of her apparent money and hiring a great team that can make her ideas look great, like Sydney Sweeney, she’s attempting to (badly) photoshop stuff herself or leave it to an unqualified staff member,” the royal expert concluded.

‘She Has Nothing Else to Do!’

“This looks like she slapped some images she was given into Canva and popped it on Instagram,” one person observed in the post’s comments about Markle’s As Ever ad.

“It also shows her manic self has nothing else to do! You mean to tell me you cannot hire a professional website team? Really!?” a second user asked.

“This is a middle school cut-and-paste job,” a third critic sneered, noting the lack of a professional touch, while a fourth , “Her ‘font’ is illegible” because her “Limited Edition” writing was impossible to read.

“It’s a very unprofessional job indeed. The problem with Meghan is that she has spent so much time and PR money selling us she’s so smart, so perfect, so attentive to detail, and then she’s a train wreck,” a fifth person scoffed.

The Valentine’s bundle’s shoddy ad composition is the latest disastrous hit for Markle’s As Ever.

Some influencers have shown off how they ordered her $64 scented candle only to have it arrive without a wick or any way to light it.

Markle, 44, most recently marketed a tiny $18 bookmark with “Fell Asleep Here” written in her distinctive cursive handwriting. But in a video she shared on Monday, February 2, one critic pointed out that it was so “cheaply made” that the bookmark didn’t sit flat with the bottom pointing upward, preventing the book from fully closing.

