Lil Jon Confirms Son Nathan Smith, 27, Is Dead After Police Find Body in Nearby Pond

BY: Denver Sean Published 3 hours ago

Lil Jon’s 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, has been confirmed dead just days after he’d been reported missing.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Nathan had been reported as missing from his home in Georgia. On Friday, the Milton Police Department recovered a body from a pond — which has since been identified as Nathan’s.

via People:

In the statement, the police department wrote that after Smith went missing on Tuesday, Feb. 3, officers determined that he “had left his residence under unusual circumstances” and search efforts began.

Advertisement

“After being unable to locate Mr. Smith during that time, teams expanded the search to include a pond in Mayfield Park near Smith’s Milton residence,” the statement read. “On February 6, 2026, at approximately 11:53 a.m., divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond. The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

According to the statement, there is “no indication of foul play” but it continues to be “an open and active investigation.”

Advertisement

“No further details will be released until the official cause and manner of death are determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and all investigative leads have been thoroughly examined,” the statement concluded. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time. The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy.”

Shortly following the announcement, Lil Jon released a statement on the tragedy to PEOPLE.

Advertisement

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother and I are devastated,” he said. “Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest. He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU.”

The statement continued, “We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

Advertisement

“Thank you for all of the prayers and support in trying to locate him over the last several days,” the statement concluded. “Thank you to the entire Milton Police Department involved: Detective Dula Milton, Investigators Sergeant Scott Lappin, Detective Randy Dula, Detective Sarah Moore, and Detective Daniel Williams. Sandy Springs Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Fire Department, Forsyth County Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia K9 Team Search and Recovery, and multiple volunteers, as well as the Milton Fire Department and Cherokee Rescue and Dive Team, and Craig Brazemen.”

The Milton Police Department issued the missing person report for the rapper’s son on social media on Feb. 3, noting that Smith was last seen at 6 a.m. the same day “in the vicinity of Baldwin Dr./Mayfield Rd. in Milton.”

Advertisement

“Subject ran out of his house and has been missing since. Subject left on foot and does not possess a phone. He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety,” the statement read.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Tuesday, Lil Jon’s rep said, “The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you.”

Advertisement

The “Turn Down for What” rapper, born Jonathan Smith, shares Nathan with estranged wife Nicole Smith. Lil Jon, 53, and Smith tied the knot in 2004 and announced their “amicable split” in February 2024. In the announcement, they noted they broke up nearly two years prior.

Nathan is a DJ and musician who performs under the name DJ Young Slade or Slade. He released his latest single, “Feels,” in March 2025.

Advertisement

Last year, Nathan appeared on MTV’s Family Legacy and opened up about growing up with Lil Jon as a father in an interview with The Quintessential Gentleman.

“It’s dope to appreciate my dad, show respect, and just look at all the things he’s done, and it’s nice to get the torch passed down and do my own thing,” Nathan said at the time. “Because it’s like it comes from him, but also I’m definitely taking it and making it my own.”

Advertisement

So sad. Prayers up for Lil Jon and his family.