Patriots Star Stefon Diggs Charged with Strangulation, Assault

Stefon Diggs is ending his year with criminal charges.

The New England Patriots star has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from an incident on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

via Fox News:

Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano, made a remote appearance in Dedham District Court on Tuesday, seeking to have the police report impounded, arguing that the details should remain sealed.

DiStefano also disclosed to the court that Diggs has made a financial offer to resolve the dispute with the alleged victim in this case.

“As we speak, they’re working to come to an agreement on that,” DiStefano said.

The judge said she’d take the request under advisement and would issue a ruling “shortly.”

The veteran wide receiver is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played.

The judge also agreed to consider a request to extend Diggs’ arraignment date to March.

In a statement in response to the court hearing, a spokesperson for the Patriots announced that Diggs has denied the allegations and said the team will stand in support of him.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the statement read. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

New England won their first AFC East division title since 2019 this past weekend and has a chance to secure a first-round playoff bye with a win in Week 18 over the Miami Dolphins and a Denver Broncos loss.

In 17 games this season, Diggs has racked up 82 receptions, 970 yards, and four touchdowns.

Diggs and his girlfriend, rap star Cardi B, welcomed a baby boy in November.

Additional details on the charges against Diggs weren’t available.

Will Cardi B’s brand new baby daddy end up behind bars?

