‘SNL’ Drugs Reveal As Chris Redd Comes Clean About Being Hooked on Pills — And Reportedly Dealing Them to Co-Stars

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is coming clean about his secret addiction to prescription pills during his time on the show – and cops to dealing drugs to his fellow cast members.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, in a tearful Instagram video, the 40-year-old comic also admitted his substance abuse fueled his scandalous fling with the ex-wife of close friend Kenan Thompson – his castmate on SNL from 2017 to 2022.

He also played Thompson’s brother on the sitcom Kenan, which ran from 2021 to 2022.

Secret Side Hustle Revealed

Without naming names, Redd confessed he had a side hustle supplying Adderall to his SNL costars.

“I was even selling… to some of my castmates,” he said, before adding: “I’m not gonna snitch on y’all motherf–kers.”

He also said his “pill problems and issues” drove him into the arms of Thompson’s ex, Christina Evangeline, 36. Redd claimed his time on the show was a dark period in his life, marked by panic attacks and social isolation – and only Evangeline came to his rescue, causing a deep rift between him and Thompson, 47, his close friend.

“[Christina] helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently,” he revealed. “And in that time, we fell in love.”

“I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro. I really appreciated every piece of work we put together,” he said. “I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them.”

Chose Love, Paid the Price

“I don’t feel (like a) player for this at all,” he added through tears. “But I did choose love.”

Evangeline began dating the brunette beauty in early 2022, and “by the time everybody found out, the world found out, I was out of [SNL],” he said.

Thompson and Evangeline, who share two daughters, Georgia and Gianna, split in 2021 and filed for divorce in June 2022 after a decade of marriage.

via: RadarOnline.com