‘The Blind Side’ Star’s Secret Family Feud: War Reportedly Breaks Out Between Quinton Aaron’s Wife and Siblings as Cops Probe ‘Suspicious’ Cause of Hospitalization

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 day ago

'The Blind Side' star Quinton Aaron's family and wife have reportedly become embroiled in a feud as he recovers from a near fatal accident.

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron‘s wife and family are locked in a bitter feud, according to new reports, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor, 41, is currently recovering after suffering a spinal stroke sustained from a horror fall while attempting to access his Atlanta apartment.

But his recuperation has been hit by a fallout involving his family and wife Margarita, 50, with allegations of a sham marriage.

Plus, detectives are now investigating the circumstances around his hospitalization.

His family is believed to be concerned Margarita may get her hands on the $48,000 raised through his GoFundMe page, which was set up on January 24, a day after his stroke, by the organization Veterans Aid Network.

Margarita denied she was after the money, and it’s been reported both she and Aaron’s family agree that it will only be spent to cover a viable hospital bill.

Details of a Devastating Accident

Aaron, who starred with Sandra Bullock in the 2009 sports drama, had been walking up a flight of stairs in his apartment when he suddenly lost the ability to control his legs, causing him to collapse.

In a police report, cops stated they spoke to Aaron’s brother, Jarred, 38, at his apartment on January 31 following concerns of “suspicious activity.”

Margarita says she is aware of the investigation and has talked to detectives to share her side of the story.

But a family insider claimed there are conflicting stories from eyewitnesses about the circumstances around Aaron’s hospitalization, which has left some family members suspicious of Margarita.

Accusations Against Quinton Aaron’s Wife

For example, Margarita alleged she was at the hospital for “seven days by myself” – except for Jarred and also Aaron’s uncle visiting “twice.”

But the family insider told the Daily Mail Margarita “has kept the family from visiting” after she “claimed to be his wife and stated to the medical staff that they’re not welcome to see her husband.”

Suspicions have prompted the family to investigate Margarita’s background, in particular the legitimacy of her marriage to Quinton.

She claims they “married” in December 2024, but it was a “spiritual” wedding rather than a legally binding one.

And, in a further twist, questions were raised earlier this week when Quinton’s cousin Asia, 29, alleged that Margarita has been married to another man “for 34 years.”

Margarita appeared to confirm the claims, saying: “We’re fixing the paperwork because it should’ve been done almost three years ago.”

According to Margarita, Aaron had been “in and out of hospitals by himself” before he met her, and his family was hardly supportive.

Recalling one early conversation, she said: “I said, ‘Well, where’s your brother?’ And he was like, ‘Nobody comes for me. I’ve asked my brother several times.'”

She claimed: “I’ve been to so many hospital appointments and visits with him, and this is the first time that the family (showed up). I’ve been every step of the way with him.

“What’s concerning is this is the first time his family’s ever, quote-unquote, stepped up and stuck out because of a GoFundMe. And that’s the sad part about it because had there not been a GoFundMe, his family wouldn’t be fighting this hard.”

“He had a serious condition back in October. Did you see that all over the news media outlet? Not at all. I have never publicized Quinton’s information out there,” Margarita added.

She continued: “His family all lives in the vicinity of this area — a 15-minute radius. We were here for six months. How many times has his family visited him? Not one time.”

via: RadarOnline.com