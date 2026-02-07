Stefon Diggs Reportedly Sued Days Before Super Bowl Appearance

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 minutes ago

More legal trouble for Stefon Diggs … he's getting slapped with a lawsuit a couple days before his New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots star wide receiver is being sued for defamation and more … according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, a man who claims he used to work for Stefon says in July 2024, Stefon requested he arrange for Stefon's Ferrari to be transported from Miami to New York and then to Houston … but he says the Ferrari was stolen in Houston.

The guy claims law enforcement concluded the Ferrari was stolen by third parties in a sophisticated theft … but he says Stefon started telling people in their circles that the guy stole the car.

He vehemently denies stealing the Ferrari, and says he was never arrested or charged in the case … and he claims Stefon's false allegations caused his concierge and consulting business to suffer.

What’s more, the man claims members of Stefon’s circle started confronting him after Stefon allegedly started spreading the false theft narrative.

He says people close to Stefon approached him at restaurants in Houston and Miami and even came to his home demanding he return gifts given to him by Stefon.

In the docs, the man claims in January 2025, Stefon texted him that he was “responsible and accountable for all actions of those around me.”

The man claims in December 2025, he was assaulted at Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami by two men in Stefon's circle … and he says Stefon's brother, NFL playerTrevon Diggs, saw it all go down and did nothing to stop the alleged beatdown.

In his suit, he says he suffered a laundry list of injuries in the alleged attack … including a torn ACL.

The guy claims Stefon defamed him, engaged in a civil conspiracy, and is vicariously liable for the actions of the guys who allegedly beat him up.

He’s going after Stefon and others for damages. Trevon is also named as a defendant.

We reached out to Stefon … so far, no word back. via: TMZ