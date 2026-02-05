Tyler Perry Reportedly Inside Sex Assault Nightmare After He Was Hit By Allegations From Second Male Accuser

Beloved filmmaker Tyler Perry‘s reputation is in jeopardy of being shattered after shocking sex abuse allegations emerged from a SECOND man – and now skittish Hollywood pals are steering clear of the Madea mastermind, RadarOnline.comcan reveal.

The 56-year-old billionaire was slammed with a $77 million sexual assault and battery lawsuit by beefcake model Mario Rodriguez – months after actor Derek Dixon lodged a similar $260 million claim that has accused the mogul of using his lofty position to create a “coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic” during the shooting of Perry’s TV project The Oval.

Advertisement

Hollywood Pals Suddenly Go Silent

“Tyler Perry is a producer/director who wields immense power in the movie industry,” according to Rodriguez’s searing 23-page complaint, which alleges the star uses his status “to abuse and sexually assault people who hope to secure roles in his movies.”

Perry immediately denied the allegations, branding them nothing more than a “money grab.”

Advertisement

Entertainment insiders said Perry’s bigwig pals – including Scandal actress Kerry Washington, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, and Barack and Michelle Obama – appear to be keeping their distance from the powerhouse producer.

“People are stunned by how quiet his friends are,” one Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com. “Normally Meghan would rush out with public support. This time? Nothing. Not a word.”

Advertisement

Another insider said: “This isn’t just about Tyler anymore. It’s about who knew what – and when.”

Explicit Lawsuit Details Alleged Abuse