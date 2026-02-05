Laura Loomer Reportedly Claims ‘Candace Owens Thought She Was Going To Marry Charlie Kirk’ — As the Conservative Podcaster Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination

Loomer took to social media platform X on February 1 to issue her accusation, claiming, “Candace Owens really thought she was going to marry Charlie Kirk. Didn’t she? That’s what this is all about.”

Her post came in response to an Instagram Story post Owens had posted about Kirk’s widow, Erika.

“If you saw Erika Kirk on either the 8th, 9th, or on the morning of the 10th we would like to hear from you. We intended to chase down every lead,” Owens stated.

Response to Laura Loomer’s Stance

Many were quick to respond to Loomer, and she garnered some support for her thought.

One person noted Owens “ran out of conspiracies. They all lead to nothing. The only one left to accuse now is the widow. She keeps digging herself even deeper into a lawsuit. She is under an NDA with TPUSA, which she violated on day 1 of her ‘investigation.’ She’s cooked.”

“Candace is obsessed with Charlie Kirk,” another person shared. “Weird.”

Another X user echoed a similar sentiment, claiming Owens is “obsessed with Erika Kirk and how she’s been too personal on this guise of ‘wanting to expose the truth.'”

“It’s sad to see how far she’s fallen,” the person went off, “but it’s also good the veil has revealed her for what she is: a very toxic woman whose sole purpose is to cause Erika Kirk even more pain than she’s already experienced. It is truly sick.”

