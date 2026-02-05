Home > CELEBRITY

Laura Loomer Reportedly Claims ‘Candace Owens Thought She Was Going To Marry Charlie Kirk’ — As the Conservative Podcaster Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination

Published 1 day ago

Candace Owens has continued to push Charlie Kirk alleged conspiracy theories.

Laura Loomer has claimed conservative pundit Candace Owens “thought she was going to marry” the late Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens has taken a lot of heat for continuing to spew conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death, and Loomer seemingly believes there’s a deeper reason for that.

What Did Laura Loomer Say?

Loomer took to social media platform X on February 1 to issue her accusation, claiming, “Candace Owens really thought she was going to marry Charlie Kirk. Didn’t she? That’s what this is all about.”

Her post came in response to an Instagram Story post Owens had posted about Kirk’s widow, Erika.

“If you saw Erika Kirk on either the 8th, 9th, or on the morning of the 10th we would like to hear from you. We intended to chase down every lead,” Owens stated.

Response to Laura Loomer’s Stance

Many were quick to respond to Loomer, and she garnered some support for her thought.

One person noted Owens “ran out of conspiracies. They all lead to nothing. The only one left to accuse now is the widow. She keeps digging herself even deeper into a lawsuit. She is under an NDA with TPUSA, which she violated on day 1 of her ‘investigation.’ She’s cooked.”

“Candace is obsessed with Charlie Kirk,” another person shared. “Weird.”

Another X user echoed a similar sentiment, claiming Owens is “obsessed with Erika Kirk and how she’s been too personal on this guise of ‘wanting to expose the truth.'”

“It’s sad to see how far she’s fallen,” the person went off, “but it’s also good the veil has revealed her for what she is: a very toxic woman whose sole purpose is to cause Erika Kirk even more pain than she’s already experienced. It is truly sick.”

Not everyone agreed with Loomer’s take on Owens, though.

“If she thought that, why did she get married two years before Charlie?” one X user asked. “Nice try. Plus, how do you know Charlie didn’t think he’d marry Candace, but after she married George (Farmer), he finally gave up and married his second best?”

“Candace married George in 2019, nearly two years before Charlie even walked down the aisle with Erika in 2021,” another person replied. “If she was so ‘desperate’ for Charlie, she has a funny way of showing it by securing a British businessman and building a family of four before Charlie even finished his wedding registry. The only thing ‘scorned’ here is the logic of people trying to turn a long-term friendship and professional history into a plot that doesn’t even fit the calendar.”

Candace Owens’ Cease and Desist Order

As previously reported, Owens claimed she received a cease and desist from Turning Point USA, Charlie’s organization that Erika now is at the helm of.

In response, Owens said Turning Point USA would have “better luck keeping the sun from rising into the sky than trying to keep me from investigating Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

“In other words,” she added, “Turning Point USA, you’d have better luck suing the sun. Get your lawyer to send a cease and desist to the sun, and you will have better luck in terms of getting it to stop than from getting me to look away from what happened to Charlie.

“That’s how I feel, okay. And you can just take that as a fact. Take it to the bank. Do what you have to do. Get your donors. And I’m sure you’ve got a lot of them to fund whatever it is. I told my lawyer, ‘Here’s what we do. Go back to them and say, ‘How much money do you want?'”

via: RadarOnline.com

 
