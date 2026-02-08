Eerie Resurfaced Video: Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Appeared on ‘TODAY’ Just Three Months Before ‘Abduction’ — Sparking Theories ‘the Exposure Put Her in Danger’

“There’s a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target,” a TODAY show source told the Daily Mail.

“People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all,” the insider shared in light of Nancy’s kidnapping.

Savannah introduced the segment to viewers by revealing the sleepy desert city is where her mom resided.

“I’m proud when I say I’m from Tucson, Arizona. I grew up there, went to college there. My mom still lives there,” she told viewers.

“I want to go home to show you everything from the giants of the desert to the people who raised me,” Savannah added as she kicked off the piece.

‘My Favorite Part About Tucson Is Family’

After visiting a desert museum, her University of Arizona alma mater campus, and her former sorority house, Savannah told viewers, “But by far my favorite part about Tucson is family.”

She met up with her mom and sister at El Charro, which she noted “is the oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant in America and the perfect place to catch up with mine, my mom Nancy, and sister Annie.”

Savannah sat down to a meal with the two, where she asked her mother what had brought her there in the 1970s and why she had put down roots.

“The air, the quality of life. It’s laid back and gentle. I like to watch the javelinas eat my plants,” Nancy shared as Savannah beamed while looking at her mom.

“The best thing is coming home and seeing you guys,” the NBC star told her mom and sister as they raised their margarita glasses for a toast.

While Nancy was prominently featured at the restaurant meet-up, Annie did not speak and was hardly on camera.

The Last Person to See Nancy Guthrie