Britney Spears Sells Her Music Catalog

BY: Denver Sean
Published 1 day ago
Britney Spears is cashing in on her music catalog.
The reclusive singer has sold the rights to her music to Primary Wave, according to sources.
via THR:
With the deal, Spears sells off her rights to one of the most iconic catalogs in modern pop music, which includes hits like “Oops!… I Did It Again!,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Gimme More,” “Circus,” and “Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman,” among others.
Primary Wave is one of the most-active companies in the catalog acquisition space, having previously purchased catalogs from the likes of Stevie Nicks as well as the estates of Prince and Biggie Smalls. A rep for Primary Wave declined to comment.
TMZ was first to report on the news of the catalog sale, though details were sparse.
Rumors say the price was a “landmark deal” worth upwards of $200 million.