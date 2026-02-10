Home > CELEBRITY

Britney Spears Sells Her Music Catalog

BY:

Published 1 day ago

Advertisement

Britney Spears is cashing in on her music catalog.

The reclusive singer has sold the rights to her music to Primary Wave, according to sources.

via THR:

With the deal, Spears sells off her rights to one of the most iconic catalogs in modern pop music, which includes hits like “Oops!… I Did It Again!,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Gimme More,” “Circus,” and “Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman,” among others.

Primary Wave is one of the most-active companies in the catalog acquisition space, having previously purchased catalogs from the likes of Stevie Nicks as well as the estates of Prince and Biggie Smalls. A rep for Primary Wave declined to comment.

Advertisement

TMZ was first to report on the news of the catalog sale, though details were sparse.

Rumors say the price was a “landmark deal” worth upwards of $200 million.

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

CELEBRITY

Delivery Driver Detained Over Nancy Guthrie Abduction Reportedly Fumes ‘I’m Innocent’ and has Never Heard of Missing Mom or Her ‘Today’ Host daughter Savannah [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

HGTV Reportedly Fires Nicole Curtis After Radar Revealed ‘Rehab Addict’ Host Used ‘N Word’ On Secret Videotape — ‘Language Like This is Hurtful and Disappointing’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Say What Now? Nancy Guthrie Ransom Demand Brutally Branded ‘Probable Hoax’ as Deadline for $6Million Bitcoin Handover Passes [Photos]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Jill Zarin Fired From E!’s ‘RHONY’ Legacy Show ‘The Golden Life’ After Racist Bad Bunny Tirade

By: Denver Sean
CELEBRITY

‘The Blind Side’ Star’s Secret Family Feud: War Reportedly Breaks Out Between Quinton Aaron’s Wife and Siblings as Cops Probe ‘Suspicious’ Cause of Hospitalization

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

‘SNL’ Drugs Reveal As Chris Redd Comes Clean About Being Hooked on Pills — And Reportedly Dealing Them to Co-Stars

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Why Will Smith’s Anger Management Therapy Is Reportedly Being Called a ‘Total Failure’

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Kayla Nicole Slammed For Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Shade in Super Bowl Ad [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Lil Jon Confirms Son Nathan Smith, 27, Is Dead After Police Find Body in Nearby Pond

By: Denver Sean
CELEBRITY

Laura Loomer Reportedly Claims ‘Candace Owens Thought She Was Going To Marry Charlie Kirk’ — As the Conservative Podcaster Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination

By: LBS STAFF