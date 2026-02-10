Britney Spears Sells Her Music Catalog

BY: Denver Sean Published 1 day ago

Britney Spears is cashing in on her music catalog.

The reclusive singer has sold the rights to her music to Primary Wave, according to sources.

via THR:

With the deal, Spears sells off her rights to one of the most iconic catalogs in modern pop music, which includes hits like “Oops!… I Did It Again!,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Gimme More,” “Circus,” and “Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman,” among others.

Primary Wave is one of the most-active companies in the catalog acquisition space, having previously purchased catalogs from the likes of Stevie Nicks as well as the estates of Prince and Biggie Smalls. A rep for Primary Wave declined to comment.

TMZ was first to report on the news of the catalog sale, though details were sparse.

Rumors say the price was a “landmark deal” worth upwards of $200 million.

