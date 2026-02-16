Cynthia Erivo Addresses Rumors She and Ariana Grande Were ‘Lovers’

Cynthia Erivo is clearing the air after months of online speculation that she and Ariana Grande were secretly more than just Wicked co-stars.

During the press tour for Wicked, fans dissected every emotional interview as well as each lingering hug and hand hold between the two … with some social media users insisting their bond looked romantic.

In a recent interview, Cynthia addressed what she called a “strange fascination” with their friendship, explaining that some people struggled to understand how two women could be deeply close without it turning into a love story. She made clear there was no secret relationship … just a genuine connection forged while bringing Elphaba and Glinda to life.

Of course, the speculation never lined up with reality. Ariana is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater and has been publicly linked to him since production on the film began.

Meanwhile, Cynthia keeps her own love life relatively private but has been in a long-term relationship with actress and producer Lena Waithe .

So there you have it … no behind the scenes romance here … just two performers whose tight bond got wildly overanalyzed in the age of viral press tours.

via: TMZ

Erivo, 39, and Grande, 32, co-starred in the two-part film adaptation of the beloved musical, and their closeness during the press tours had some fans questioning their relationship.

Erivo called it “a strange fascination” in an interview with the Stylist published on Feb. 10.

“People either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers,” she said.

Erivo chalked it up to people not being accustomed to seeing “deep and real” platonic female friendships.

“We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people,” she said. “A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren’t taught that those relationships are good for us.”

Back in November, Grande explained why she and Erivo “like to touch each other” during her appearance on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast. The “Thank U, Next” singer said she likes to “channel a lot of energy through [her] hands.”

Grande pointed out that she’s “always holding a hand, always squeezing something” or “always reaching for something,” usually with whoever is near her.

She also said she and Erivo make an effort to maintain their close friendship.

“We’re both so busy but do our best to stay connected in that way and to take care of each other so we can honor the project as much as humanly possible,” she shared.

Her displays of physical affection, she noted, are meant “to channel support and energy” to loved ones.

Both Grande and Erivo are in relationships with other people. Grande is dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater while Erivo has been in a long-term relationship with “Chi” creator Lena Waithe.

“Wicked: For Good” was surprisingly snubbed by the Academy, receiving zero 2026 Oscars nominations.

Grande and Erivo were left out of the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories for their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, after their joint 2025 nominations.

The first “Wicked” film received 10 nominations at the 2025 Oscars, winning for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Michelle Yeoh, who played Madame Morrible in both parts of the “Wicked” film adaptation, expressed her disappointment in an interview with Variety.

“I think sometimes the problem is that people think, ‘Oh, you already got so much with the first one, let other people have a chance.’ But then it feels like, ‘No, come on!” Yeoh said. “It’s such a beautiful, well-made movie.”

via: PageSix